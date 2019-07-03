Digital insights firm Contentsquare buys Israel’s Clicktale

CLICKTALE CEO Shlomi Hagai..
(photo credit: IDO SHAHAM)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Contentsquare, which provides insights into customers’ digital experiences, has acquired Israeli rival Clicktale for an undisclosed amount, the companies said on Monday.
Contentsquare’s customers include AccorHotels, Sephora and Walmart while Clicktale serves clients such as Dell and T-Mobile. Together they will have 600 enterprise customers.
Their platforms provide e-commerce and digital teams an understanding of customer behavior on their app, mobile and web sites. The companies plan to release a combined platform later this year, Contentsquare CEO Jonathan Cherki said.
“Contentsquare and Clicktale are exceptionally compatible,” Clicktale CEO Shlomi Hagai said.
Research and development will be integrated and expanded with teams working in Paris and Tel Aviv. The combined company has more than 550 employees.
Contentsquare, with headquarters in New York and Paris, has raised $120 million in the last three years from Eurazeo, Canaan, Highland Europe and H14. Clicktale has raised $90 million and its investors, including investment firm KKR, will become investors in Contentsquare.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>