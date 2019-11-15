Dozens of e-scooters to be scattered around Jerusalem

Dozens of cooperative e-scooters will be deployed next week in the Har Hozvim area of Jerusalem as part of a new pilot from the Jerusalem Municipality in collaboration with e-scooter manufacturers Bird, Lime and Wind. The pilot will take place over several weeks, after which it will be decided whether to expand the activity to additional areas in the city, in accordance with the conclusions from the data, which will be analyzed in real time. The pilot will attempt to provide a solution for residents and visitors in the Jerusalem area suffering from the city's massive traffic jams, helping them move more efficiently and quickly.Under the new plan, the cooperative e-scooter companies Bird, Lime and Wind would each deploy 20 scooters in a designated area on Har Hotzvim for public use. Each company will set up users for proper and safe riding while maintaining public order, following traffic laws and municipal regulations. It should also be emphasized that the use of the service will be prohibited for minors.In addition, the companies will run professional "operating squads" to patrol the city during the day and provide support for users, re-balance the fleet of demand zones and identify and address issues and disruptions of public order as quickly as possible.E-scooters were first introduced in Israel in August 2018, launching in Tel Aviv and quickly expanding into surrounding cities.In 2018, reports issued by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and the International Monetary Fund awarded Israel the unenviable title of having the worst traffic congestion in the Western world.