Elbit System to provide British army with battle management application

Elbit System UK, a subsidiary of the Israel-based defense and homeland security company Elbit System, announced it was awarded a £10 million contract from the UK Ministry of Defense to provide the British army with a battle management application.
MORPHEUS Battlefield Management Application is an application for both headquarters and tactical units, based on a command and control platform developed by Elbit Systems.
The contract, to be performed over a three-year period, has a potential value of £40 million, Elbit announced on Tuesday.
In a press release, Elbit System UK CEO Martin Fausset said "we are proud to have been selected by the UK Ministry of Defense to supply the MORPHEYS BMA, providing a value capability for the British Army."
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops technology in the areas of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. It operates in areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, among others.
