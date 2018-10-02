October 02 2018
|
Tishrai, 23, 5779
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news
50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Elbit System to provide British army with battle management application

MORPHEUS Battlefield Management Application is an application for both headquarters and tactical units, based on a command and control platform developed by Elbit Systems.

By
October 2, 2018 16:40
IDF Home Front Command training on new Elbit Systems program

IDF Home Front Command training on new Elbit Systems program. (photo credit: ELBIT SYSTEMS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

Elbit System UK, a subsidiary of the Israel-based defense and homeland security company Elbit System, announced it was awarded a £10 million contract  from the UK Ministry of Defense to provide the British army with a battle management application.

MORPHEUS Battlefield Management Application is an application for both headquarters and tactical units, based on a command and control platform developed by Elbit Systems.

Be the first to know - Join our Facebook page.


The contract, to be performed over a three-year period,  has a potential value of £40 million, Elbit announced on Tuesday.

In a press release, Elbit System UK CEO Martin Fausset said "we are proud to have been selected by the UK Ministry of Defense to supply the MORPHEYS BMA, providing a value capability for the British Army."

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops technology in the areas of defense, homeland security and commercial programs. It operates in areas of aerospace, land and naval systems, command, control, among others.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

September 30, 2018
Musk to resign as Tesla chairman, remain as CEO in SEC settlement

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut