Elbit to supply mission critical products to US Air Force

The US Air Force selected the Boeing T-X advanced pilot training system which features an all-new aircraft designed, developed and flight-tested by the team of Boeing and Saab. (photo credit: JOHN PARKER/BOEING)

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems will supply "mission critical products," including cockpit displays, datalinks and embedded training capabilities, for the United States Air Force's Boeing T-X advanced training pilot aircraft.



While the value of the deal was undisclosed, Israeli business daily cited sources estimating the deal to be worth approximately $500 million.

Elbit said it will provide components including large area displays, engine fuel indicators, upfront control panels and Head Up Displays, in addition to associated line replaceable units."We are supremely proud to be trusted by Boeing and the US Air Force to supply these mission critical products and vital training systems,” said Raanan Horowitz, president and CEO of Elbit's American subsidiary Elbit Systems of America. "Future pilots will greatly benefit from the revolutionary flight training capabilities featured in the T-X."The company will also supply air and ground datalinks, enabling the T-X's onboard virtual avionics and integrated Live, Virtual & Constructive training capabilities. The technology simulates advanced avionics, sensors and weapons utilized by fifth-generation fighter jets like the F-22 and F-35, enabling T-X pilots to virtually operate those systems will flying T-X aircraft.Boeing's T-X aircraft was selected in September 2018 by the US Air Force to become its new trainer aircraft. The contract, worth $9.2 billion, will see Boeing supply 351 jets, 46 simulators and associated ground equipment to the US Air Force.

