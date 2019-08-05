From Beijing: Israeli-Chinese relations heading towards exponential growth

Israel-China relations will continue to grow exponentially from the $14 billion trade level as they have since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s two visits to China in 2013 and 2017, as long as there is no major reorganizing geopolitical event.
The Jerusalem Post and two other media outlets visited Beijing and multiple Chinese Foreign Ministry officials as well as a number of other Chinese cities last week to get a firsthand in-depth view of where relations are headed and to take China’s pulse on key issues.
The Israeli delegation, which also included officials from the Prime Minister’s, President’s and Foreign Ministry offices, was received as distinguished dignitaries with no expense spared and unending praise showered on both Israel’s innovation and its unique history.
Looking at the last six years alone, this might be expected. But for students of Chinese geopolitics, which traditionally were far more aligned with Middle East countries like Iran who were in conflict with Israel, it was still stunning to see the 180-degree turnaround firsthand.
In Beijing on China’s northeast coast, the delegation met with Chinese Foreign Ministry Chief Spokeswoman Hua Chunying and Department of West African and North African Affairs Deputy Director-General Qian Minjian, among other officials.
The delegation also met with the China Global Television Network and the Xinhua News Agency, two of the China’s most influential media agencies.
In Yangling, the delegation met with municipal leaders and visited several hi-tech agricultural projects
, including Israeli-Chinese projects already up and running using algorithms and networked technology to thrive in arid areas.
In the nearby Xian area, the delegation met with Xian’s mayor, a science official and a tourism official. With around 12 million people, Xian already has joint projects running with Tel Aviv, Haifa, Herzliya and Netanya.
As with nearly every visit, in Yangling there were practical discussions about connecting it with Rehovot, both sides committed to additional visits and an increase in joint economic projects.
In Shanghai, the delegation met with municipal leaders, officials involved in China’s hi-tech seaports which may transform the Haifa port and Bright Dairy and Food Co. officials involved with Israeli corporate giant Tnuva.
They represent some of the largest joint China-Israel projects, but they also represent some of the more controversial ones. As a sign of openness, the Chinese were ready to discuss every controversial issue, including Iran, allegations of cyber spying by Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei and allegations of problematic Chinese management over Israeli companies where it has a controlling interest.
At the same time, the Chinese did not want to delve deeply into these issues, clearly hoping to keep the focus on positive cooperation in hi-tech and innovation between the countries.
More of the visit was scripted than might have been expected, but there were a number of opportunities where there were serious rounds of questions, though some of the best in-depth discussions were off-record.
Overall, what is striking is that news reports of increasing Chinese-Israeli business and the upgraded relationship simply pale in comparison to the enormity of what is going on. This is even with what some have characterized as a temporary slowdown in certain areas following debates over Chinese management of the Haifa port.
The Chinese revere Israel’s technology as well as Israeli strength in the rough neighborhood of the Middle East.
They will not explicitly help Israel in dealing with security threats from Iran, Lebanon and Syria. But for all of these parties to know (and maybe think twice) that if they fire on Israel, their rockets may land on some of the 140,000 Chinese tourists per year now visiting Israel or on China’s light-rail or ports projects, is significant in and of itself.
Lost in the discussions about the economic boom and the security concerns is an appraisal of what it will mean for a democracy like Israel and a communist country like China to have such deep interconnected relations.
At first glance, there would appear to be a serious clash and a need for significant cognitive dissonance on both sides to avoid culture clashes and awkward moments where each side pushes the comfort zone of acceptable interactions and behavior.
During a discussion with one Chinese media outlet, when an Israeli journalist asked a Chinese journalist about objective reporting and their relationship with the state (which it is known has a heavy role in media coverage), a Chinese government official stepped in to answer the question.
The official spoke of freedom of the press, but also noted that “fake news," such as regarding Honk Kong, could be censored for being untrue.
Israel has a censor for where rockets fired by Hamas land, but far more press freedom when it comes to controversial stories which might embarrass the government.
At the same time, to describe China as a place with no freedom of the press would totally miss the mark.
Some articles in a Chinese English daily did read more like reworked government press releases and the Chinese media may need to be careful about top figures like Chinese President Xi Jinping. But they can expose and criticize mid-level leaders who perpetrate corruption or mismanage important issues.
They also do not appear to be dictated to about what to write and how to write at a micromanagement level, as much as there is a general knowledge, from occasional state interventions, of not crossing certain lines.
While this is far from freedom of the press as Israel and the West understand it, it does have the merit of blocking items that are actually fake news, which Western countries have mostly been unable to do, and it is also a far cry from the old-style Soviet micromanaged state media.
Politics and economics are also not nearly as free and open as Israel, but also a far cry from Soviet-style communism.
One of the big stories of China’s economic success is that it has freed up the country to invest and be creative and emerged with the largest growing middle class in the world, though there are some debates about how to define middle class.
Granted the Post’s trip did not tour poor villages, which is a big part of the story in China. But even from the many cities visited, it was clear that China’s middle class has developed to a significant level competitive with some Western countries.
There are questions about whether some of this will go backwards due to the trade war with the US and Jinping’s abolishing of term limits in 2018. However, as of now, the Chinese seem to be “living it up” in many areas even if they do not enjoy the same political rights as in western democracies.
Anecdotally, the Chinese officials who the Post spoke with, at least off-record, appeared somewhat freer to speak their mind, than might have been expected – though on some hot foreign policy issues most still took the party line.
None of this makes the Chinese model a replacement for western democracy, especially with some minority rights issues. Yet with its unique size and history, the Chinese-style mix of communism and capitalism is not as different from some socialist democracies as might be thought.
In any event, Israel is in no power position to influence Chinese internal affairs and China went out of its way to try to respect Israeli officials’ religious needs, even showing curiosity in many aspects of the Jewish religion in a country which is usually portrayed as anti-religious.
If Chinese officials can tolerate Israeli religion and democracy, in a few cases when reporters went off to have private conversations with “unapproved” persons there was no intervention, and business is strong, then there appears to be nothing stopping continuing to build the relationship.
There are important debates to have about Iran, the Haifa port and other issues. But all of these questions go to the issue of how continued growth in relations should be structured and balanced with security concerns, not “if” relations should grow.
China is the world’s second power and, for better or for worse, may eventually become the top power. This means that growing the relationship between Jerusalem and Beijing is likely a strategic necessity, and it is a boon for Israel that China sees the issue the same way.
