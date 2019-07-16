From Bnei Brak to Amazon, haredi women make hi-tech their home

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.





At first glance, technology giants Apple and Amazon have little - if anything - in common with the haredi (ultra-Orthodox) city of Bnei Brak, one of Israel's poorest municipalities.





With Friedman's assistance, Bontact raised over $2 million in venture capital funding, was accepted to Microsoft's Israeli accelerator program and received a research grant from the Israel Innovation Authority.



"I received a lot of feedback from the haredi community and helped some start-ups to write business plans and intros, but never did anything with the fact that I was a source of inspiration to them," Roth said. "One day I told Moishe: I think I have to give back to the community. Let’s do something small but meaningful."



Roth identified that, while approximately 900 seminary girls learn computer science or practical engineering every year, very few actually make it to hi-tech companies for a variety of professional and cultural reasons.



"We met with all the seminaries. When an outsider comes and asks them to change their curriculum, they are resistant. But when we came, there was a lot of trust. We’re from the community, the same lifestyle and we are fighting for the same things," Roth said.



Working together with seminaries and hi-tech companies, and with requisite approval from the community's rabbis, Roth and KamaTech set out to leverage the talents of haredi women in the workplace while enabling them to maintain their lifestyle and values.



Backed by sponsors including Western Digital and Prof. Amnon Shashua, KamaTech designed an innovation education platform to teach seminary girls necessary technical skills and screen graduates to identify those with the highest potential for hi-tech employment.



Learning from employers that the seminary graduates were strong at coding but still lacking theoretical knowledge, KamaTech partnered with Western Digital - led by Israel site manager Shahar Bar-Or - to build a three-month intensive, self-learning boot-camp to supply missing educational content.



After 23 out of 24 participants in the first boot-camp cohort were hired by hi-tech companies, including by major firms Cadence and OrCam, KamaTech is now scaling the program to train hundreds of ambitious women.



"We were approached by all the seminaries wanting to take part and the hi-tech companies wanting the talent. They just banged on the doors," said Roth. "We built a database for 600 students including their tests, marks and motivation. With this amazing database, we went to hi-tech companies to see who they were interested in hiring."



Buoyed by the potential they've witnessed among KamaTech program graduates, leading companies including Amazon, Apple, Check Point and Bank Hapoalim have all decided to commence screening days to hire new employees.



"We started with haredi women, but we now have other communities asking about the concept, method and platform. This will help other communities from peripheral areas or other minority groups," Roth said.



According to Friedman, there is a growing understanding within the haredi community and hi-tech industry that online and tailor-made education can provide greater opportunities for haredi women than trying to persuade them to commence university studies.



"We can build a new form of education. Rather than persuading haredi women to study at university, we can supply something even better with tailor-made education for their needs and for the industry's needs," Friedman said.



"This is such a big opportunity to bridge the gap of education, the cultural gap and bring haredi women to the best companies. It’s a big win for the haredi community, for the Israeli economy and the hi-tech industry."



Friedman is also hopeful that KamaTech's project will serve as a case study for other communities in Israel and across the world.



"We are proud to have built something in Bnei Brak and now work with the best companies in the world. People in the United States and elsewhere are really interested to learn about this project. Imagine people in the Silicon Valley taking a case study from Bnei Brak."





Yet the observant community more regularly associated with kollel and cholent than coding and computing is slowly starting to change, proving that haredim and hi-tech are not mutually exclusive. What's more, it's often haredi women among those taking the lead.Bridging the gap between Israeli hi-tech and the large but underrepresented haredi and Arab populations has often been cited as a solution for the Start-Up Nation's shortage of 15,000 skilled engineers. Integrating haredim in the workforce is particularly critical given the rapid growth of the population, set to soar from 12% to 40% of Israel's population by 2030.While haredi girls often studied to become teachers at seminaries across the country after graduating high school, not nearly enough open teaching positions for the 9,000 girls entering seminaries every year has meant that other professions including accounting, design, architecture, therapy and computer science have increasingly been adopted.Sari Roth, a haredi entrepreneur and mother to seven children, studied computer science but moved into the family business after marrying at 19 years old."I wasn’t happy and I felt I could do much more, I told everyone I was looking for a new challenge," Roth told The Jerusalem Post.Together with tech-savvy yeshiva graduate Tzvi Cohen, she established Bontact, a smart multi-channel communication platform now enjoying considerable international success."We knew we had to raise funds but there was no network and no community. I certainly didn’t have a LinkedIn page," said Roth. "If every entrepreneur faces a lot of barriers, it felt almost impossible for haredi women entrepreneurs."Seeking funds to develop her business, Roth met serial entrepreneur Moishe Friedman, the co-founder and CEO of KamaTech, a Bnei Brak-based program facilitating the integration of haredim into hi-tech.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



