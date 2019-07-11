Hillel's Tech Corner: Dayzz app helps you sleep at nightzz

If you have ever found yourself staring at the ceiling at 4 a.m. knowing that your alarm clock is going off in two hours, you know just how frustrating it is when your body just won’t let you fall asleep.
There are endless reasons that might lead to lack of sleep: anxiety, hunger, surrounding noise (or lack thereof), an afternoon nap, and more.
Well, if it makes you feel any better, you are not alone. Far from it.
Lack of sleep costs the US economy $411 billion annually, and the equivalent of 1.2 million working days due to lower productivity, according to the RAND research organization. And the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says one-third of American adults do not get sufficient sleep on a regular basis.
Yes, we all have the occasional sleepless night. As annoying as it might be, think about what this does to employers who have to increase productivity from their employees, many of whom didn’t sleep the night before.Herzliya-based Dayzz
, (a clever name, I must say) is an innovative corporate sleep solution, providing personalized sleep-training plans to employees across the US.
Think about it as you lie there wondering what could be causing your momentary insomnia. The truth is, there is no reason to be guessing when the data about your day and activity is readily available. We just need a way to tap into that data.
Based on big data analysis, Dayzz offers its mobile app to US employers as a way to increase productivity for their employees, enhance performance and well-being, optimize usage of the healthcare system, and reduce costs by allowing for fewer accidents and days off from work. The employer program includes an organizational sleep assessment to evaluate the prevalence of sleep disorders and their economic impact, a mobile app, a sleep monitoring device, and the constant guidance of a sleep trainer.
Simply put, Dayzz is a holistic solution for employers to make sure their employees are sleeping well, and if not, to figure out why that is and correct it.
The company was founded in December 2017. It has raised $6 million to date. Dayzz was established by Maabarot Products, a leading Israeli nutrition and health product developer, manufacturer and marketer, and is led by an experienced team in the fields of business, technology and clinical treatment.
The founders include CEO Amir Inditzky, who has been working in e-commerce for over 15 years; CTO Nir Lev, who has 20 years of experience in development of high-scale, high-impact web and mobile solutions; and chief science officer Dr. Mairav Cohen-Zion, a clinical psychologist and sleep specialist with particular expertise in behavioral and cognitive therapies for insomnia and other sleep disorders.
AS FAR as the actual solution, what differentiates Dayzz from the other sleep products on the market is the personalized and end-to-end manner of the offering. Much like nutrition, the market has developed many products that are one-size-fits-all, when in reality, everybody is different, every metabolism is different, and the solution needs to be tailored for each person. Dayzz does exactly that.
Dayzz has created a personalized sleep training app that evaluates a number of sleep issues and offers a complete, holistic sleep-improvement solution. It relies on evidence-based protocols and is backed by leading physicians and therapists. Treating sleep problems takes more than a single solution, and each one needs to be tailored to each user’s lifestyle and sleep needs.
The app incorporates data from a variety of sources, including mobile behavior (phone usage), mobile sensors (light and noise), and monitoring devices. Analyzing the varied amount of data allows Dayzz to provide users with a personalized experience, which includes appropriately timed tasks, reminders and motivation boosts based on their sleep habits, lifestyle, location, motion and activity. Along with a human sleep trainer available for employees via chat, and an upcoming sleep support group feature, Dayzz’s solution is easy to follow and adhere to.
The program begins with an initial sleep assessment and monitors users over 24-hour periods in order to provide a unique sleep training program for each user. The individualized programs offer feedback and guidelines related to daytime, nighttime, mind and environment, using big data to identify nuances in movement patterns and behavior. The plan constantly evolves and improves depending on each person’s training progress and personal needs.
Dayzz recently announced an integration with Garmin wearable devices, to provide personalized sleep training plans based on users’ own sleep data, helping improve overall quantity and quality of sleep.
This integration will provide Garmin users with actionable recommendations to improve their sleep.
Users’ sleep data will automatically sync with the Dayzz app, updating their personal in-app sleep tracker with information such as what time they went to bed, how long it took them to fall asleep, how many times they woke up throughout the night and other factors that affect their sleep. The sleep tracker will instinctively update every day based on the previous night, saving users time and mitigating possible inaccuracies due to human error.
When you think of our technology, specifically the mobile phone tracking our every move, the thought might scare you. Then you realize that not everyone is out to get you. In fact, the lack of privacy, aka the sensors built into our various devices, can actually significantly enhance our day to day lives. In this case, Dayzz uses technology to enhance our nights.
