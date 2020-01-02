The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Hillel's Tech Corner: Facebook Lite, built end-to-end in Israel

Like most multinationals in the technology sector, Facebook has a significant presence here in Israel, but it doesn’t end there.

By HILLEL FULD  
JANUARY 2, 2020 22:50
Facebook symbol (photo credit: REUTERS)
Facebook symbol
(photo credit: REUTERS)
When I started writing this column, we decided that I would focus on impact, or companies and products that are built in Israel and are making the world a better place. I have to be honest, I never imagined that Facebook, the mighty Facebook, would ever appear in this column. This won’t be the first or last time that I would be wrong.
Like most multinationals in the technology sector, Facebook has a significant presence here in Israel, but it doesn’t end there. What Facebook is building in this tiny country is a product that is used by hundreds of millions of people across many emerging markets where connectivity is limited on the one hand, but the importance of being connected is a real staple of daily life on the other.
I am talking about Facebook Lite, a stripped down version of Facebook that launched in 2015, and that only weighs approximately 2MB, so it is easy to install on your phone even with slow Internet. As compared to the regular Facebook app, Facebook Lite is about 97% lighter. According to studies, in emerging markets, 70% of users consider an app’s size before downloading it.
Additionally, being as many of the things we take for granted such as Wifi, 4G, or even 3G are not available in many of these locations where even viewing an image on Facebook when its full resolution might take a few minutes, as opposed to the split second it takes us. Facebook Lite lowers the resolution of media so things are quicker to load.
Again, putting aside whatever you think of Facebook, we are talking about a platform on a scale the likes of which humanity has never known. Billions of monthly users access this company’s products including Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram on a regular basis. With that kind of scale, Facebook felt a responsibility to not limit access to its products to people with strong Internet access, and that is how Facebook Lite came to be.
How important is this product to the company and how central is Israel in building it?
In Tel Aviv, Facebook has a team of 90 engineers all focused on Facebook Lite, and the product is built end-to-end in Israel.

Facebook Lite, the app, was originally available only on Android, for obvious reasons, being as Android is the platform of choice in emerging markets. iPhones are usually out of budget, which also means that people are using lower-end phones, another thing that Facebook Lite addresses, as it works across all phones, not only high-end flagships.
It also works on older phones that are no longer supported by the main Facebook app. However, today, the app is available across both platforms. It is available in every country on Earth for Android users and for iOS users as of 2017, in 13 countries, so anyone can use it, not only people in emerging markets. The team also launched Stories for Facebook Lite in 2018.
TO NAME one more example of how Facebook Lite is different, it doesn’t auto-play videos, which again, would cannibalize people’s very limited Internet connections in emerging markets.
As far as the core functionality of Facebook, Facebook Lite is almost identical to the regular Facebook app. You can still like and comment on posts, visit profiles, post your status, and do everything else you would normally do on Facebook.
The interface of Facebook Lite is a bit reminiscent of what things used to look like back in the era of Nokia and BlackBerry, with large buttons and a loading bar, but again, given the target audience of this app, it makes sense and fills a very strong need.
The focus of the team in Tel Aviv is the user experience and ensuring that even though Facebook Lite is a totally different app, it behaves in a similar manner to the main Facebook app, which people are familiar with by now.
So why Tel Aviv? As an executive told me, the local Facebook team is focused on bringing more connectivity to the world, specifically to regions that are less connected, so Facebook Lite fits right in.
As the mobile revolution continues to grow, we in the Western world are spending more and more time on our mobile devices and depend on them for things like communication, photography, productivity and more. Facebook recognized this phenomenon years ago as they transitioned the entire company to a mobile-first philosophy.
The team in Tel Aviv is taking that philosophy one step further to markets in which the mobile device is not only increasing in popularity. It is in many instances the only device people own, so the dependency is even more substantial.
If Facebook Lite continues to gain adoption the way it has until today, Mark Zuckerberg’s plan of connecting every human being on Earth is really not that far off.
In a column focused on impact technology, we have written a lot about obvious topics such as cancer research, diabetes, mental health and more. While you might not have expected to read about Facebook here, billions of users who can now stay connected thanks to a mobile app which now has the potential to create an impact not many others can.


Tags Israel Facebook technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo No to polarization By JPOST EDITORIAL
The quest for immunity By YAAKOV KATZ
My word: Say 'no' to antisemitism By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Haredi parties in Israeli politics By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Immunity and the Bibi boom By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies