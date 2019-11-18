NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

How Israel and Facebook are working together to connect the world

Facebook Lite and other apps are making technology accessible to developing countries

Yuval Kesten. director of engineering and Facebook Lite, speaks to the press at Facebook's Tel Aviv Engineering Hub. (photo credit: FACEBOOK)
Yuval Kesten. director of engineering and Facebook Lite, speaks to the press at Facebook's Tel Aviv Engineering Hub.
(photo credit: FACEBOOK)
In the Western world and certainly in the Start-Up Nation of Israel, being “connected” is as common as a cup of black coffee. But in developing countries – Brazil, Russia, India and China, for example – outdated devices and weak or expensive data networks often keep people offline.
According to Facebook’s Maayan Sarig, Israel in general and Facebook in particular are at the forefront of bringing data to the masses.
At a briefing on Monday, Sarig explained to a group of reporters how the company’s invention of Facebook Lite for low-speed connections and low-spec phones is an only-in-Israel creation that is making waves in emerging markets, which will account for more than 90% of mobile subscribers globally by 2020.
In many of these developing economies, mobile networks can be slow and smartphones have limited processing power.
The first lower bandwidth version of Facebook originated in 2009 for web, but only lasted eight months before it was discontinued. However, it was reintroduced in 2015. The newer incarnation featured a blockier, seemingly dated design and interface with larger icons, but it was still perfectly functional, and served much of the same functions as the regular Facebook app.
Facebook Lite functions on a 2G network, according to Tazach Hadar, director of project management for Facebook. In emerging markets, 2G networks are still the most popular. Even if 3G networks exist, they tend to be slow and have many problems with speed and connectivity in these areas.
When it comes to data in these markets, cost is a significant issue.
“Data is really, really, really expensive,” Hadar emphasized.
He provided an example of a village in South Africa that had fast Internet but barely anyone could afford to connect, with some people having to decide whether to eat lunch or go online.
“Most people in emerging markets consider app size when downloading,” said Dekel Naar, who works for Facebook as a software engineer, and worked on Facebook Lite. He said when “lightening an app,” less is more, because it can provide a better download experience in low connectivity areas.
Harder downloads are one of the biggest barriers to new users. And, in addition, a smaller app size helps to address the single largest reason for discontinuation of Facebook among users: lack of storage. This often comes when users have 200MB of space or less left on their device.
This meant excluding many features, such as sound and Facebook Live.
When Facebook Lite was first released, “people said it looked like it was made 10 years ago,” said Facebook Lite engineering director Yuval Kesten. “To be honest, we agreed with them. So, we worked on it.
“We want to set a high bar for Lite users,” he continued. “Easy, fast and delightful. We do it in a tailored and optimized experience.”
Facebook Lite was the first of its kind. Since then, it has been followed by Facebook Messenger Lite and Skype Lite. There is even an Instagram Lite currently in the testing phase.
Other social companies, such as Twitter, are likewise putting out lite apps of their own.
Why was Facebook Lite developed in Israel?
Sarig said simply because Israel is the Start-Up Nation.
She explained that Israel currently has 1,500 digital companies and that the ecosystem and culture has allowed larger companies like Facebook to simply buy start-ups and incorporate their teams and offices into theirs.
Facebook has largely resisted this trend.
“Originally, Facebook would buy start-ups and send them all to Menlo Park,” explained Hadar. “But when they bought Onavo in 2013, they decided to keep them here. Unlike hubs, these start-ups like Onavo have established teams who are used to solving problems themselves.”
This really sets them apart and allows them to innovate, he said, noting that some Onavo team members were behind Facebook Lite.
“Israel is a world leader in all areas of tech,” said Sarig. “Israel is the only country in the Middle East with no oil. No oil, no soil, no water. What do you do? You innovate.”


Tags Facebook start up nation Instagram
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Gaza report card: Assassination revealed IDF's strengths and weaknesses By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Family treasures, Bar Kochba’s cave and a message in time By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Time isn’t just money,it can be life or death By HILLEL FULD
An employee arranges an Israeli national flag next to a U.S. one Beyond the red alert By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Stars and sand By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by