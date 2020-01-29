The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IAI to unveil new long-endurance Heron MK II UAV

With larger and improved sensors, the Heron MK II can gather intel from tens of kilometers away from enemy fire

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JANUARY 29, 2020 14:51
Heron MK II4 (photo credit: IAI)
Heron MK II4
(photo credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will unveil their latest  Multi Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) Heron MK II at the upcoming Singapore Airshow next month.
Using the most advanced technologies developed by IAI to date, the HERON MK II is a strategic and versatile aircraft capable of carrying diverse payloads.  Fitted with a Rotax 915 iS engine, the HERON MK II can reach an altitude of 35,000 feet, a maximum speed of 140 knots and can remain in the air for 45 consecutive hours.
The HERON MK II is an updated model of the HERON UAV, which is used by the Israeli Air Force and is operational with over 20 other organizations around the world.
The Heron 1 has a maximum mission endurance of over 24 hours.  Equipped with satellite datalink and electro-optical infrared sensors, the Heron 1 is able to not only provide reconnaissance to ground forces in combat situations, assist in convoying and patrolling, create movement profiles and long-term monitoring, but it is able to track down explosives from the air.
With larger and improved sensors, the standout feature of the Heron MK II is its ability to perform Standoff Capability, gathering intelligence from tens of kilometers away from enemy fire and without crossing borders,
The UAV also has an onboard server, providing operators to access large amounts of raw or processed sensor data stored on the flight.
Due to improved manufacturing technologies, the HERON MK II has a wider and stronger body structure, which allows for quick and easy maintenance without adding to its weight. It also has an improved engine and avionics, new configurations, new long-range observation sensors and radars and can carry a wide range of additional payloads for the various configurations such as ELINT, COMINT, and more.
“We are proud to introduce another major development in IAI’s UAVs,” said IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Military Aircraft Group, Moshe Levy.  “The HERON MK II allows for considerable expansion of the operational package with an emphasis on standoff intelligence collection. The new member of the HERON family, already considered one of the prime strategic UAVs in the world, allows us to expand our range of operational solutions we offer our customers.”
According to foreign media reports, Israel is considered a leading exporter of drones and IAI has over 50 operational customers around the globe, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Singapore and South Korea.
The Heron MK II joins IAI’s Heron UAS family, which over 50 years has flown over 1,800,000 combat flight hours with over 50 operational customers who use the drones in a range of missions, environmental conditions and battle theaters across the globe.


