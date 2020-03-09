Intel AI gives women career advice for Int'l Women's Day

An artificial intelligence (AI) program developed by Intel Israel, titled AI For Women, is designated to give tips and insights for women to progress in their professional careers.The company announced that the project is the first of its kind which uses AI to create "female intelligence." Its goal is to help women in the Israeli market, assuming that "every experienced career woman is basically a 'mountain of data' consisting of her experiences, insights, wisdom and conclusions she has gathered along her professional path." The experts who worked on the project, led by data scientist and researcher Shira Guskin, analyzed thousands of insights from "veteran career women." Once the initial advice was submitted by many women across the Israeli work force, the researchers passed the data through three algorithm models: Topic Extraction, Grouping and Summarization. This led to an algorithm which "processed the tips pool and extracted the key tips and guidelines."Through this technology, Intel analyzed recurring motifs within the pool of advice. The AI additionally grouped tips based on shared meaning and parallel lines, which allowed engineers to group insights by category and therein understand its relative weight compared to the rest. The company chose to publish the results in honor of International Women's Day.The program was designed to answer the question, "What should Israeli career women do in order to advance in their careers and climb up the management ladder?" The answers it provided were in order of importance.The first and foremost tip that the AI procured is to invest in career development, meaning to develop a career with great dedication. "Realize that the journey is just as important as the final result," the company said.The next was to be confident and fearless, after which was to create a support network around yourself and to work on cooperating with colleagues while avoiding negative energy.The fourth tip was to "bring love wherever you go." The last was to trust your instincts rather than silence them."During the many years that I have been lecturing to women, I've been asked many questions that reflect to women's need to share insights, tips and recommendations from those who have succeeded in breaking the glass ceiling in the Israeli labor market," said Intel Israel Public Affairs Director Bella Abrahams, who conceived the idea of female AI. "Thanks to seasoned and experienced women who hold key positions in Israel, and to the outstanding advantages of our advanced artificial intelligence technology at Intel, we have been able to create a smart database that incorporates what a woman should know at the outset," she concluded.