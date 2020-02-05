The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Intel invests in smart buildings in Israel

Intel's box-shaped, 10-story building is covered in glass and will accommodate up to 2,700 of its local 13,000 workforce.

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 07:29
An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
PETAH TIKVA - Intel Corp is investing heavily in "smart buildings" in Israel that will be full of perks to keep employees happy, helping the US chipmaker compete for the country's top professionals.
Intel, one of the biggest employers and exporters in Israel, said in 2019 it would invest $11 billion to build a manufacturing facility in the country, where some of its most advanced technologies have been hatched.
Home to more startups per capita than any other nation thanks to its advanced military and government support, Israel is suffering from a shortage of talent. While multinationals like Intel, Apple and Google have snapped up local startups and set up research centers, competition is making it tough to find skilled workers.
Tech companies in Israel were unable to fill about 17,000 positions in 2018, according to Start-Up National Central, a nonprofit research organization, and that figure continues to climb.
To address this gap and lure talent, Intel has upped the ante at its new development center in the Tel Aviv suburb of Petah Tikva. Replete with environmentally friendly systems, a smart gym, massage parlor, the structure also has 14,000 sensors that monitor motion, light and air to make sure workers are comfortable.
If these efforts give Intel an edge in hiring, rival companies are expected to follow suit.
"Anything you offer as a perk, whether it's a gym membership or a paperless work environment or additional days for maternity leave or a go-green policy, all of these things are going to help you," said David Gantshar, chief executive of California-based Shepherd Search Group.
Intel's box-shaped, 10-story building is covered in glass and will accommodate up to 2,700 of its local 13,000 workforce.
The company declined to comment on how much it spent on the development center. Israeli media reported a cost of 650 million shekels ($188 million).
David Hareli, deputy CEO of Afcon Holdings, which constructed the building, said it was a challenge to finish the project within Intel's three-year timetable. Originally designed to be seven stories high, Intel asked to add three floors.
Once the contract was signed, Intel asked for LEED Platinum certification, the highest standard of green construction, rather than the lesser gold level.
This required a double-skin facade to improve ventilation and prevent the building from heating up under the strong Middle Eastern sun.
Architect Dagan Mochli, who designed the building, said he was working on a new development center for Intel in the northern city of Haifa that will also be smart and LEED Platinum.
He called Intel's building a "breakthrough," with demand growing among clients for similar structures. He is planning a smart 15,000-square-meter banking campus in Israel as well as a 240,000-square-meter smart biotech park in China.
SMART TRAVEL
The building has an open-space format. An atrium in the center is roofed by skylights, and caps the five top floors. Health-conscious employees often use the internal stairs in the atrium instead of the elevator.
For those seeking seclusion, there are small soundproof rooms and noise-insulated armchairs near the windows.
The 14,000 sensors - twice the number found in similar buildings, according to company officials - detect when someone enters a room and adjust the lighting and air conditioning. For example, when carbon dioxide levels rise, fresh air is introduced to keep people energetic.
The sensors and corresponding app can also help employees find the best way to travel to and from work and let them know which of the building's three restaurants has room during lunch. The app lets workers alert other staff as to their whereabouts.
Not everybody was excited about the new workspace. Some employees anonymously complained on an Israeli news website about a lack of privacy.
Intel Israel CEO Yaniv Garty said the tracking and collection of data is on an opt-in basis.
"We don't ask people to clock in or clock out. We believe in a relationship which is based on output," Garty said.
Ido Melamed, a hardware engineer who has worked at Intel for 16 years, moved to the new building from an office with cubicles. He said the benefits outweigh the disadvantages.
"We see each other, we can talk more openly and collaborate more effectively," Melamed said. "There is real trust between the company and employees that the data (collected) is used for the right purposes.


Tags intel israel tech high tech
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The Holocaust needs to be above politics By JPOST EDITORIAL
What happened that caused Netanyahu's annexation blunder? By YAAKOV KATZ
Micah Halpern The week of Kobe Bryant, impeachment and the Trump peace plan By MICAH HALPERN
Emily Schrader Women leaders absent from parties ahead of Israel's elections By EMILY SCHRADER
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT

Most Read

1 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
2 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
3 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
4 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
5 Did The Simpsons predict the coronavirus outbreak?
Bart and Homer Simpson in "The Simpsons."
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by