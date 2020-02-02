The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Intel's Israeli exports soar by 70% to $6.6 billion in 2019

Intel has exported a total of $60b. of goods since commencing operations in Israel in 1974, the company said.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 2, 2020 15:40
An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011. (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
An Intel logo is seen at the company's offices in Petah Tikva, near Tel Aviv October 24, 2011.
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Exports from Intel's operations in Israel surged by over 69% in 2019 to a total of $6.6 billion, the giant American chipmaker said on Sunday.
The company, which directly employs approximately 13,700 workers across Israel, witnessed exports rise from $3.9b. in 2018 to an unprecedented high as it continues to deepen its activity in the local market.
Intel has exported a total of $60b. of goods since commencing operations in Israel in 1974, the company said. During that time, the Silicon Valley-headquartered corporation has invested some $20.5b. in establishing Israeli R&D and production facilities.
In December 2019, Intel announced the acquisition of Tel Aviv-based AI processor developer Habana Labs in a deal worth approximately $2b. The company's largest local acquisition, and the record "exit" of an Israeli company to date, was the purchase of Mobileye for $15.3b. in August 2017.
"This past year, Intel strengthened its technological leadership in the field of artificial intelligence with the launch of new products and the acquisition of Habana Labs," said Intel Israel general-manager Yaniv Garty.
"The company also deepened its relationship with the entrepreneurial ecosystem and opened the Ignite start-up accelerator which, together with a series of investments by Intel Capital, led Intel to strengthen its relationship with Israeli start-ups. I am convinced that in 2020 too, Intel Israel will continue to represent a strong and significant force, and continue to bring real value to Intel globally."
Intel said its acquisition of Habana Labs, the company's second largest in Israel to date, will strengthen its artificial intelligence portfolio and accelerate its efforts in the fast-growing AI silicon market, expected to be worth more than $25b. by 2024.
The tech giant also opened its new development center in Petah Tikva in 2019, described as one of the world's "smartest buildings" and home to 1,800 employees. Last year, Intel procured $1.8b. of goods and services from local companies, with the large majority (75%) sourced from small and medium enterprises.
In addition to the direct employment of 13,700 workers, a recent study published by the Technion–Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa found that Intel Israel's operations indirectly contribute to the employment of a further 53,000 individuals.
"Israel continues to be a major anchor in leading technological and life-changing developments," said Karin Eibschitz Segal, the head of Intel's R&D operations in Israel. The company's local development teams were behind a series of new products to enter the market in 2019, including the 10th Gen Intel Core processor and i9 desktop processor for gaming.
"After launching Intel's smart development center in Petah Tikva, I am certain that the development centers will only grow. The creativity and commitment of employees here brought us again to new heights, which I am sure we will continue to break in the coming year," said Eibschitz Segal.
Since acquiring Jerusalem-based Mobileye in 2017, the collision avoidance subsidiary has continued to grow in Israel's capital. A new, expansive global development center is currently being constructed in the city, and is expected to house 2,700 employees once complete. The center is scheduled to open in October 2022.


Tags intel hi-tech technology
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What distinguishes Naama Issachar from other Israeli prisoners? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel’s Right needs to realize Washington isn’t stupid - Analysis By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
4 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
5 Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Qatar, UAE welcome Trump peace plan
Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud walks with US President Donald Trump during a reception ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 20, 2017
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by