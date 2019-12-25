The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Aerospace Industries targets tech acceleration with new innovation center

The center, located in Tel Aviv, will launch in January 2020.

By EYTAN HALON  
DECEMBER 25, 2019 12:15
IAI And Starburst Accelerator inaugurate their new Tel Aviv innovation center. (photo credit: ALON RON)
IAI And Starburst Accelerator inaugurate their new Tel Aviv innovation center.
(photo credit: ALON RON)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) inaugurated a new innovation center in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, targeting the acceleration of aerospace and artificial intelligence-based advanced technologies.
The innovation center, established in partnership with California-based Starburst Accelerator, is scheduled to commence operations in January 2020.
Six pre-seed teams have been selected to participate in the first round of the program, focusing on developing AI-based technological solutions in aerospace, radar, robotics and autonomy. Participating teams will gain access to mentoring by IAI experts and Starburst's global aerospace specialist network.
The center, IAI said, will employ open innovation methodologies and cooperate with both start-ups and large enterprises to expedite the development of technologies by in-house teams. The new facility also aims to implement IAI's strategy based on business performance, growth and profitability.
"The opening of the Innovation Center is another step in our strategy to encourage individual and business excellence that results in entrepreneurship," said IAI CEO and president Nimrod Sheffer.
"Since its foundation, IAI has been the growth bed of breakthrough developments such as the “Arrow” anti-ballistic missile, UAV systems, the Beresheet lunar lander, intelligence, radar, and cyber systems, and more. These developments testify for the boldness, creativity, and unconventional thinking of our employees for decades."
In addition to an office in Tel Aviv, aerospace innovation specialist Starburst also operates branches in the US, Montreal, Paris, Munich, Singapore and Abu Dhabi.
"Starburst is honored to contribute to the success of IAI’s international innovation center," said Starburst CEO Francois Chopard. "In a country called ‘the start-up nation’, it makes perfect sense to promote internal entrepreneurship and leverage it to find the next aerospace and defense disruption. Starburst will provide its international network to make this IAI initiative a success."


