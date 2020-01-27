The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli anti-drone solution tested successfully at international airports

The system has also already been deployed to protect leaders and infrastructure at the 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit and the opening ceremony of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 27, 2020 14:57
An arrivals board in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
An arrivals board in the South Terminal building at Gatwick Airport, after the airport reopened to flights following its forced closure because of drone activity, in Gatwick, Britain, December 21, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)
ELTA Systems, a subsidiary of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), successfully tested its new anti-drone solution at "several large international airports," the company said on Monday.
The "Drone Guard" solution, IAI said, serves rapidly growing demand by airport operators in the aftermath of severe disruption caused to London's Gatwick Airport in December 2018 by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). Specialist equipment deployed by the British Army to enable the reopening of the airport runway after 36 hours of interruption included the deployment of the Drone Dome system, developed by Israeli defense company Rafael.
Drone Guard was tested at airports in Europe, Latin America and Southeast Asia during daily routine operating hours, demonstrating the detection and neutralization of drones without hindering flight timetables or impacting passengers.
The system has also already been deployed to protect leaders and infrastructure at the 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit and the opening ceremony of the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympics.
The system integrates a 3D X-band radar to detect and track all types of drones, a COMINT system to classify the drones by their transmission, an electro-optical/infra-red camera to classify detected objects, and a jammer to neutralize and intercept the threatening object. Hundreds of units of the system, which is specifically configured to operate in the complex airport environment, have been sold to date.
"Drone Guard system is operational worldwide and was used to protect major events such as the G20 in Argentina last year. We are proud to provide the Drone Guard system to some of the main airports around the world," said IAI vice-president and ELTA CEO Yoav Tourgeman.
"Since the Drone Guard is lightweight, transportable and easy to set up, we have been able to meet these demands with an excellent level of performance. In September, we participated in the REP(MUS) 19 NATO exercise in Portugal where we successfully demonstrated the Drone Guard’s ability to protect harbors against hostile drones, UASs, USVs and other airborne and surface threats."
The Drone Guard offers a significant advantage for users operating additional systems to counter threats posed by drones and other populated areas, according to IAI, by operating in tandem with radio transmitting systems, including radars, communication systems and additional technologies within an airport's electromagnetic spectrum. The Drone Guard system's radar operates in X-Band, while airport radars typically operate in S-Band.


Tags drone ELTA Systems Airport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The death of a Palestinian boy shows blood libels are born By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel's reckless politics of annexation By YAAKOV KATZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Netanyahu's changing views on democracy By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eli Kavon From Kishinev to Monsey By ELI KAVON
Dov Lipman Messages from Murray Kleiman By DOV LIPMAN

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iranian commander gunned down in front of his own home
Residents of Qom, Iran meet Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei after US assassination of Qasem Soleimani
3 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
4 Two ultra-Orthodox young women jump to their deaths in Jerusalem
Hani Solish, 19, from Netanya, and Sarah Klapman, 24, from Jerusalem
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by