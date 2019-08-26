Israeli app Moovit reaches half a billion users

The Israeli-made transportation app Moovit has reached half a billion users, the company said in a statement. Moovit also announced that they released new features for their Israeli users that will be gradually introduced in other countries as well.



Launched in 2012, the app has become a leader in the field of urban mobility. It operates in over 90 countries and 40 languages.

On lines currently showing real-time arrival times, users in Israel will be able to track their bus as it moves along its journey thanks to a bus icon moving on a map in real-time.Moreover, the app will offer instant directions to their favorite locations when opened.“Moovit continues to invest in upgrading the travel experience and grows daily at a fast and completely organic rate,” Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s VP of Growth and Marketing said.“We estimate that by 2021 we will reach one billion Moovit users, and will provide guidance for all modes of transport in thousands of additional cities globally,” he added.

