Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli app Moovit reaches half a billion users

Moovit operates in over 90 countries and 40 languages.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 13:56
Screenshots show the difference between the old version and the updated version of Moovit

Screenshots show the difference between the old version and the updated version of Moovit. (photo credit: Courtesy)

The Israeli-made transportation app Moovit has reached half a billion users, the company said in a statement. Moovit also announced that they released new features for their Israeli users that will be gradually introduced in other countries as well.

Launched in 2012, the app has become a leader in the field of urban mobility. It operates in over 90 countries and 40 languages.

On lines currently showing real-time arrival times, users in Israel will be able to track their bus as it moves along its journey thanks to a bus icon moving on a map in real-time.

Moreover, the app will offer instant directions to their favorite locations when opened.

“Moovit continues to invest in upgrading the travel experience and grows daily at a fast and completely organic rate,” Yovav Meydad, Moovit’s VP of Growth and Marketing said.

“We estimate that by 2021 we will reach one billion Moovit users, and will provide guidance for all modes of transport in thousands of additional cities globally,” he added.


Related Content

A coin representing the bitcoin cryptocurrency is seen on computer circuit boards in this illustrat
August 22, 2019
Your Taxes: Crypto to be chronicled

By LEON HARRIS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings