The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli company launches tool to turn black and white photo to color

The Israeli startup, called MyHeritage, uses the free technology MyHeritage In Color to recover images from the past and restores them with added color.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 14, 2020 02:33
Food photography (photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN/HAGIT GOREN/BELLA RUDNIK)
Food photography
(photo credit: PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN/HAGIT GOREN/BELLA RUDNIK)
An Israeli company has discovered a method to turn photos that were originally black and white into color. The Israeli startup, called MyHeritage, uses the free technology MyHeritage In Color to recover images from the past and restores them with added color, which can be done in seconds. The photo technology is based on advanced artificial intelligence, recognizing the location and automatically imprinting a color to a specific section of the picture. 
The technology can also restore historical images that were never seen in color. MyHeritage has also gathered a repository of hundres of millions of old images uploaded that allow users to paint them using their smartphones or website. Pictures uploaded to the MyHeritage system can also be shared with family and friends, via Whatsapp or different social networks.
The converted original images are also preserved in MyHeritage's system, if users wish to return to using those images.
"MyHeritage In Color's images are breathtaking. Allow millions of users to get to know their family story in depth and thereby bring our family history to life," said Gilad Yefet, the founder and CEO of MyHeritage, who developed the idea by experimenting with converting his family's images to color.
"On a personal note, it was an exciting process for me to see my grandparents and their parents wearing color in front of my eyes. All my relatives with whom I shared the images were also excited, both adults and young people. It's a process that changes the way we see our ancestors. Our ancestors come to life. I believe that millions of people today will realize, thanks to MyHeritage In Color, how much fun and enjoyable our family history can be," Yefet noted.


Tags Israel photography start-up
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The UN Human Rights Council's shameful blacklist By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Don’t be fooled – unity is not an option By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: A journey to the Jordan Valley By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Why I met with Mahmoud Abbas By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum The real source of Abbas’s ‘Swiss cheese’ revulsion By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Was the Bible right? Inscription may confirm ancient Israel’s borders
Jars found at Abel-Beth-Maacah.
2 Arab media accuse US, Israel of coronavirus conspiracy against China
A staff member checks the temperature of a passenger entering a subway station, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Beijing, China January 28, 2020.
3 Terrorist in Jerusalem ramming attack caught by security forces
The scene of a suspected car ramming attack in Jerusalem
4 64 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship off Japan, Israelis on board
Cruise ship Diamond Princess is seen anchored off the Yokohama Port, after ten people on the cruise liner have tested positive for coronavirus in Yokohama
5 MLB cancels promotion of Roger Waters' tour due to BDS support
Roger Waters, draped with a Palestinian keffiyeh
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by