Israeli cybersecurity firm Checkmarx acquired for $1.15 billion

Ramat Gan-based cybersecurity company Checkmarx is set to be acquired by preeminent global equity firm Hellman & Friedman (H&F) in a high-profile deal valued at $1.15b., the largest ever acquisition of an application security company.The company's previous owner, the global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners, will retain a minority stake in the company. Founded in 2006, Checkmarx is a globally-recognized company that works with over 40 Fortune 100 businesses to mitigate risks, secure code and embed security in their software development.“This acquisition is a clear testament to Checkmarx’s inimitable global team who have ensured our leadership position in software security, as well as to the significant role our technology plays in the broader cybersecurity industry,” said CEO Emmanuel Benzaquen. “With more corporations leveraging software development to scale their businesses than ever before, executives are acutely aware of the increased risks caused by software exposure. “We are thrilled to partner with H&F in our journey that takes our ‘software equals security’ vision to the next level.”