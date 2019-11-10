Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli-developed drone nominated for int'l security innovation award

By LEON SVERDLOV
November 10, 2019 01:47
Percepto's autonomous "drone in a box"

Percepto's autonomous "drone in a box". (photo credit: Courtesy)

An Israeli-developed drone was nominated for the international Security Technology Innovation of the Year Award.

Israeli autonomous drones that operate security and control tasks are able to ascend on their own without being given the command by a person from the docking station on the ground, conducting reviews and tasks, identify handling failures and returning on time for recharging.

The drones' sophisticated hardware enables them to track people and vehicles around the clock in different weather conditions, including rain, snow or fog.

Percepto, one of the leading autonomous drone developers in the world, created the drones, the docking stations, the software and the image-processing system. The drones are successfully used by power stations, mines and other institutions in the United States, Europe, Australia and East Asia.

The company was founded by Dor Abuhatzeira, Sagie Blonder, Raviv Raz and Ariel Avitan and employs close to 70 workers in its offices in Modiin, the United States and Australia.

Percepto serves major electricity, energy and oil companies, as well as mines and other heavy-duty industries. Founded in 2014, the company has raised $27.5 million and is in the process of hiring new employees in Israel and abroad.

Percepto is nominated for the "innovation of the year" category in the annual Security & Fire Excellence Awards.

Using drones for security operations has many advantages, as by using drones it is easier to follow regulation requirements. Such operations are also often dangerous to humans and using drones minimizes the risks that the operators face.

Maintenance and security personnel only needs to perform routine audits and intervene only in case a problem arises.


