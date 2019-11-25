The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Israeli team invents multilingual, automated method to summarize texts

With right business partner, technology patented solution expected to be on the market soon

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
NOVEMBER 25, 2019 13:28
Prof. Mark Last (photo credit: DANI MACHLIS / BGU)
Prof. Mark Last
(photo credit: DANI MACHLIS / BGU)
The world is on Information overload. Researchers at Ben-Gurion University will help people break through the noise with an automated, language-independent method for summarizing texts.
According to Prof. Mark Last, who helped invent the novel technology, “People are trying to swallow so much information and this saves time for the readers. They don’t have to spend too much time reading a long article, they can get right to the point.”
Last worked with Dr. Marina Litvak and Dr. Menachem Friedman.
Specifically, BGN Technologies - the technology transfer company of BGU - introduced a novel, automated and language-independent tool for summarizing texts that is applicable for extraction of articles, magazines and databases within media itself and by users of such media. Users could be professional organizations, such as libraries or academic search engines, or individuals. 
The text summaries are based on a genetic algorithm that, according to a release, ranks document sentences using statistical sentence features. 
In phase I, Last told The Jerusalem Post, “we calculate a set of statistical metrics for each sentence in the document.” Then, the algorithm assigns each metric a weight. Based on that weight, the algorithm calculates the importance of each sentence in the document. The sentences are reordered and the user receives a summary from which he or she can decide his or her interest in the piece.
The whole process is automated.
“Some news websites, such as the New York Times, present a short summary or highlights for each of their news articles,” said Last. “To the best of my knowledge, nowadays, those summaries are done manually. Our method can do it automatically.”
Even more unique is that the system works on at least nine languages: English, Hebrew, Arabic, Persian, Russian, Chinese, German, French and Spanish. Its summarization quality has already been evaluated on four of those languages: English, Hebrew, Arabic and Persian showings a high level of similarity to human-generated summaries. 
The first report on the method was published by the team in 2010. Since then, it has continued to perfect the system. Today, said Last, “people are quite happy with the results.”
Zafrir Levy, senior VP for business development at BGN Technologies, said that after filing a patent to protect the invention, BGN Technologies is now seeking an industry partner for the further development of the technology.
“We are currently looking for potential partners for further development and commercialization of this promising invention,” Levy said.


Tags technology math Ben Gurion University
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel first By JPOST EDITORIAL
Jeff Barak Reality Check: Follow the Nixon model By JEFF BARAK
My word: Diplomatic declarations and facts on the ground By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Israel’s battle on the ‘home front’ By RUTHIE BLUM
Letters November 25, 2019: Life after indictment By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Most Read

1 Netanyahu, Gantz spin minority coalition in push for unity compromise
President Reuven Rivlin pictured with Blue and White leader Benny Gantz
2 Likud calls emergency meeting, political system gears up for dramatic week
Reuven Rivlin, Benny Gantz and Benjamin Netanyahu meet on September 23, 2019.
3 Qatar knew about Iran's attacks in Gulf of Oman, did not warn U.S. - report
An Emirati official watches members of the U.S. Navy Fifth Fleet as they prepare to escort journalists to tanker at a U.S. NAVCENT facility near the port of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates June 19, 2019. The Fifth Fleet protects oil shipping lanes in he region
4 Protests erupt across Iran, burning banks, angry over gas prices
People protest against increased gas price, on a highway in Tehran, Iran November 16, 2019.
5 After a quiet night, a barrage of rockets strikes Israel
Flame and smoke are seen following an explosion in Gaza City November 12, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by