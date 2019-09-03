Israeli tech company Zoomd goes public

Zoomd, an Israeli marketing tech (MarTech) company has just gone public on the Toronto Stock Exchange Ventures (TSXv) under the ticker ZOMD. The company's list of clients are from over 80 countries and includes Fortune 500 companies such as Alibaba Group, Match.com, TikTok, and FOX News.



“Our quality customers and commercial growth are a result of advanced technology and unique approach to content monetization and mobile app distribution," said Ofer Eitan, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomd. "We are now ready to take the company to the next level, and the TSXV builds a strong foundation for our global expansion, attracting more partners, customers, investors, and talents to team up with our journey.”

Zoomd has reported significant growth, including tripling its revenue and profitability since merging with Moblin, another MarTech company, in 2017.Microsoft recognized Zoomd "as one of its top eight global cloud services (Azure Data Explorer) clients, and a true data-based MarTech industry leader," Zoomd reported in a press release.The mobile user-acquisition and retention platform claims to have the solution "for both online publishers and advertisers looking to increase content monetization via higher user engagement." Zoomd uses Natural Language Processing (NLP) and machine learning to achieve its client's user acquisition requirements.The company is split into two branches. One of the branches, Zoomd Publisher, leverages "on-site search data to increase monetization results and extend average session length," according to Zoomd's press release, whereas the second branch, Zoomd Advertisers, focuses "on mobile apps user acquisition."“Since we’re working towards international expansion, both organically and via strategic acquisition, going public just comes naturally as the next step for our continuous growth,” said Amit Bohensky, Chairman and Co-Founder of Zoomd.

