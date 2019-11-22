Israeli water-from-air tech featured in Time's 100 Best Innovations

An Israeli company leading the field in water-from-air technology has had one of its products featured among Time Magazine's Best Inventions 2019.The GENNY by Watergen looks like a standard water cooler but is able to filter up to 27 liters a day of clean, drinkable water directly from ambient air. The company, based in Rishon LeZion, says their invention will help cut down on domestic plastic waste by allowing families to ditch water bottles. All the unit needs to work is a source of electricity or solar power.The GENNY harvests water using patented heat-exchange GENius technology by collecting water vapor in the air and cooling it to its dew point. The water then undergoes physical, chemical and biological treatments followed by a mineralization process to produce safe, clean and fresh-tasting drinking water. Designed to operate even in high air pollution conditions, the unit's air filtration system then vents ultra-dry clean air back into the room, making it suitable for domestic use. Although Time opted to feature the GENNY, which is designed for domestic or small-scale use, the company's focus is geared more toward water-technology solutions for disaster relief or impoverished communities. By making the process markedly more energy efficient in comparison to their competitors, Watergen can produce 4 liters of water for every kilowatt of energy at a cost of 2-4 cents per liter – "a renewable solution that costs less than local purified packaged well water," the company says, allowing them to provide an economically viable product. In October the company signed a memorandum of understanding with the government of Uzbekistan to roll out large scale water generators to towns and cities across the country to relieve the water shortage being suffered there. Uzbekistan is double land-locked forcing it to rely on rivers as a water source, but damming projects in neighboring countries have compromised their supply in recent years. The company has also donated systems to authorities in Brazil, Vietnam and India, as well as assisting with relief efforts during the California wildfires in 2018, and provided clean water to residents hit hard by the devastating impacts of hurricanes Harvey and Irma. They even have mobile water generating emergency response vehicles: fully customized heavy-duty trucks housing units with the capacity to generate 900 liters of water, taking fresh drinking water directly to where it's needed the most. “Our main target is to save and improve people’s lives all around the world,” company chairman Mikhael Mirilashvili told The Jerusalem Post in March. “We also aim to remove plastic from earth, to reduce the global carbon footprint, and of course make our planet cleaner and safer,” he added.