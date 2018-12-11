Jerusalem Venture Partners leads $22.5m. investment round in Quali

CEO of Quali, Lior Koriat.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Quali, an Israeli-founded start-up and leading provider of Cloud Sandboxes for automating DevOps, announced Tuesday the closure of a $22.5m. Series C funding round led by Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) together with existing and new investors.
The company's flagship CloudShell platform, an industry leader in self-service environments for DevOps automation, technical sales demos, cyber security and compliance, is used by 200 customers worldwide, including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Department of Defense and IBM.
Quali intends to use the funding to further accelerate growth in cloud, security and DevOps use-cases. The company also plans to open offices in Austin to expand its sales footprint, in addition to its existing offices in Santa Clara and the Ganei Tikva suburb of Tel Aviv.
"We’re quite pleased to raise this new round of funding and welcome the investment from JVP that has a demonstrated track record of building great companies," said Lior Koriat, CEO of Quali.
"The Quali CloudShell platform is a proven leader in the industry and this new round allows us to accelerate our go-to-market and increase our innovation velocity."
JVP was joined in the funding round by existing investors, including Dell Ventures, Kreos Capital, Evergreen Ventures, Gemini Israel Ventures and ORR Partners.
Following the investment, Yoav Tzruya, general partner of JVP, will assume the role of Quali board chairman.
"Quali is a proven category leader in the Public and Private Cloud Automation category," said Tzruya. "With multiple companies addressing the global trend of digital transformation, we constantly witness organizations struggling with streamlining ever-increasing complex deployments. We believe the need for CloudShell will continue to grow."
JVP, founded in 1993 by Dr. Erel Margalit, has raised $1.3 billion across nine funds and invests in early- through growth-stage companies in a range of industries. It has built more than 130 companies and facilitated 12 initial public offerings on the Nasdaq exchange.
