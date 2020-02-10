The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Made in Israel: Intel enables French soccer fans to watch games in 360°

Intel's "True View" enables broadcasters to show instant replays and highlights from every angle, including the player's point of view.

By EYTAN HALON  
FEBRUARY 10, 2020 15:39
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon (OL) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on February 9, 2020. (photo credit: REUTERS/ CHRISTIAN LIEWIG)
Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé during the French L1 football match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Lyon (OL) at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris, on February 9, 2020.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ CHRISTIAN LIEWIG)
Technology giant Intel Corp. has partnered with France's Professional Football League (LFP) to launch a new, 360-degree soccer viewing experience, powered by technology developed in Israel.

Using dozens of high-definition 5K cameras to be mounted around stadiums, Intel's "True View" solution captures masses of volumetric video and uses advanced processing capabilities, enabling broadcasters to show instant replays and highlights from every possible angle - including the player's point of view.





The technology, developed at Intel's Ramat HaHayal offices, was launched by the LFP for the first time on Sunday evening at Paris Saint-German's Parc des Princes stadium, where the French champions defeated Olympique Lyonnais. The system has already been successfully installed at stadiums belonging to leading National Football League (NFL), Premier League and LaLiga teams.

The LFP, which governs the top two professional soccer leagues in France, said it plans to install True View technology at both Lyon's Groupama Stadium and Olympique de Marseille's Orange Vélodrome during the 2020/21 season. The technology will also enable fans to watch 3D replays of their team on the LFP websites and social networks.





"Intel Sports, whose development center is located in Ramat HaHayal, is proud to expand its operations and add Ligue1, the top French football league and one of the five best leagues in the world, to the distinguished list of major leagues that adopted True View technology," said Ohad Gross, director of business development at Intel Sports.


Intel employs some 13,700 workers across Israel and exported a record $6.6 billion of goods and services from its local operations in 2019. The Silicon Valley-based chipmaker has invested over $20.5b. in establishing Israeli R&D and production facilities since commencing operations in Israel in 1974.

"In terms of audiovisual production, the LFP wishes to bring fans an ever more immersive dimension of the stadium and the game," said LFP executive director-general Didier Quillot. 
 
"Thanks to the deployment of Intel's 'True View' system, we are pleased to be able to make available to all broadcasters of Ligue 1 Conforama a unique technology to revive the highlights of matches. "


Tags france paris intel israel tech football
