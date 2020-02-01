The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Maryland Lt.-Gov. recruiting Israeli hi-tech companies to his state

Rutherford presented at Cybertech and then he and his team met with several promising Israeli companies

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
FEBRUARY 1, 2020 18:51
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at CyberTech (photo credit: Courtesy)
Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford at CyberTech
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford will leave Israel on Sunday after spending several days promoting his state’s health and cyber industries in the Jewish state.
“I am trying to encourage those international companies, and particularly Israeli companies and entrepreneurs looking to enter the US market, that Maryland is the place to be,” Rutherford told The Jerusalem Post.
The Republican lieutenant governor was in the country as the head of a delegation of state employees and Maryland-based businesses. The group first traveled to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and then came to Israel to take part in Cybertech Tel Aviv 2020, which ran from January 28 to 30.
His visit to Israel was arranged by the Maryland/Israel Development Center (MIDC). Rutherford was accompanied by four state employees.
The lieutenant governor said that Israel and Maryland have some long-standing business relationships, including for example that the headquarters of the Israeli-owned defense manufacturer ELTA is in the state. He said that as defense technologies increasingly shift toward cybersecurity, there are additional opportunities for collaboration.
Parts of Maryland sit minutes from Washington and the state is heavily engaged with the federal government. Fort George G. Meade army base, which provides services to the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard, as well as to several federal agencies including the National Security Agency (NSA), is situated in Annapolis.
The NSA, United States Cyber Command and National Institute of Standards and Technology are all in Maryland, too. Add that to the state’s 16 universities, many of which have been certified as National Center of Academic Excellence in the realm of cybersecurity, and Rutherford said the state becomes an ideal landing spot for an Israeli defense company looking to enter the US marketplace.
“Out State Department of Commerce can help in terms of any incentives that could be provided,” Rutherford explained. “And MIDC does a lot of hand-holding through the process, making connections to the people at the state and county levels, and just helping them deal with the strange culture of America and Maryland in particular.”
Rutherford presented at Cybertech and then he and his team met with several promising Israeli companies in the cyber realm and in biotech, where Maryland, according to Rutherford, is equally dominant.
One company in particular that he said he feels could make the move to Maryland within the next two years is Orgenesis, which according to its website, “developed a unique, proprietary technology platform that transforms the patient’s own liver cell into a fully functional and physiologically glucose-responsive insulin-producing cell, designed to provide long-term insulin independence.”
Rutherford said they are working on a potential alignment between Orgenesis and Johns Hopkins University, in which the company and the school and its accompanying medical facility could work together to make Orgenesis’s breakthrough technology more affordable “so we can deal with cancer patients and get them treatment and cured at 10% of the cost of what it is today,” Rutherford said. “This looks very promising.”
Rutherford said he does not foresee a quick return to the Holy Land because of budgetary reasons, but MIDC’s CEO Barry Bogage said he will help arrange visits by some of the Israeli companies to Maryland.
“We could host them and show them what have to offer,” Bogage said, noting that he has arranged dozens of these missions in the past, most of which eventually result in collaboration or some other kind of deal, if not a physical move to Maryland.
The Maryland government is considered pro-Israel. In 2017, Gov. Larry Hogan signed an executive order prohibiting all executive branch agencies from entering contracts or conducting official state business with any entity unless they certify that they will not engage in a boycott of Israel during the duration of the contract.
The governor led a mission to Israel in 2016.


Tags United States nsa high tech cyber security
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Shifting the conversation By JPOST EDITORIAL
Benjamin Netanyahu's strategy: What is it? By YAAKOV KATZ
Palestinian rage, new realities and the real deal By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Peace plan unveiling: A little like a Purim party By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Trump’s game-changing speech of the century By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Iranian media: CIA agent behind Soleimani killing shot down in Afghanistan
The wreckage of an airplane is seen after a crash in Deh Yak district of Ghazni province, Afghanistan January 27, 2020.
2 Trump peace plan: Israeli control over settlements, Palestinian state
Construction near Efrat in the West Bank
3 Trump to reveal ‘Deal of the Century’ map
US President Donald Trump welcomes Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House
4 This peace plan comes with a map, why is this significant? - analysis
The new Israeli-Palestinian border map
5 Netanyahu says he and Trump will ‘make history’ this week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, board a plane to the US, January 26, 2020.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by