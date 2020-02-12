Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk appointed new CEO of Microsoft Israel

Microsoft announced on Wednesday that it has appointed Michal Braverman-Blumenstyk as CEO of Microsoft Israel Research and Development.Braverman-Blumenstyk will replace Assaf Rappaport, who resigned in January 2020, becoming the center's fourth CEO and first woman to serve.One of the top Israelis in cyber-tech and one of the leading women in the field, Braverman-Blumenstyk holds a master's degree in computer science from Columbia University in New York.She is a prominent speaker at conferences and technological conferences, as well as a member of committees of organizations promoting the integration of Arabs and women in the high-tech industry, and volunteers as a mentor to these populations. She is a member of the Executive Committee of the Equator, and is also a partner in establishing the local UPWARD Women branch that creates business connections and networking sessions for senior women around the world."Braverman-Blumenstyk's deep technological expertise and extensive leadership of people and processes are a significant asset to Microsoft's development center in Israel” said Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President of Microsoft Worldwide.“I have full confidence in Michal and the team in Israel to continue the tremendous momentum of the development center in Israel in recent years, and contribute greatly to the Israeli ecosystem."Founded in 1991, The Microsoft Development Center in Israel is the company's first hub outside the US and one of the global pioneers of international research and development centers operating today.