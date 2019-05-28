Microsoft Israel general manager Shelly Landsmann to step down

Microsoft Israel general manager Shelly Landsmann.
Shelly Landsmann, the general manager of Microsoft Israel, said she will be leaving the firm in July, after four years at the helm of the American software giant’s Israeli operations.
Landsmann, who has worked at Microsoft for 22 years, was responsible for leading both the company’s business activity in Israel and its overall growth in cloud technology. Microsoft has already started searching for her replacement.
Previous positions held by Landsmann during her two-decade career at the company included public sector lead, enterprise services lead and healthcare and manufacturing industries manager.
“Twenty-two years ago I joined Microsoft and, looking back, this is the longest journey I’ve ever made and the longest learning period I have ever had,” said Landsmann in a letter sent to company employees.
“Microsoft is a great place to work, develop yourself, acquire friends and partners for life. The amazing staff in Israel have a technological impact on every person in the country, on the organizations that we work with, and on the ecosystem – the partners and the start-ups,” she said.
“I have been very fortunate to be able to work over the years at Microsoft with so many people from Israel and abroad and to see this company grow, change and continue to be faithful to its vision.
“I am proud of the impact of the company in Israel, including our corporate responsibility work, and I am proud of the impact we have on Microsoft worldwide from Israel. After 22 years, I have decided to hit ‘refresh’ and commence the next chapter.”
