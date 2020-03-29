Microsoft divests from Israeli facial recognition firm AnyVision

Pro-BDS groups have hailed as a victory a decision by the US-based Microsoft company to divest from the Israeli firm AnyVision after a sustained campaign against the company for use of its facial recognition technology against Palestinians in the West Bank.“BDS Win!” tweeted the left-wing US-based NGO Jewish Voices for Peace upon hearing the news. It tweeted that “The #DropAnyVision campaign celebrates a huge victory as Microsoft divests from Israeli tech firm AnyVision. 75K signatures, Microsoft HQ protest, powerful partnerships and organizing led to this win.” An audit done by the US international firm Covington & Burlington LLP confirmed that “AnyVision technology is used in border crossing check points between Israel and the West Bank, as acknowledged by AnyVision in response to media inquires and confirmed to Microsoft.”The audit headed by US Attorney General Eric Holder dismissed, however, claims groups that the technology had been part of a mass surveillance program. “The available evidence, however, demonstrates that AnyVision’s technology has not previously and does not currently power a mass surveillance program in the West Bank as has been alleged in media reports,” the company said in a statement authored by both Microsoft and AnyVision. It as posted Friday on the Microsoft website.Microsoft’s investment in AnyVision is therefore not a breach of company policy, Covington explained.Microsoft stated, however, that the issue had alerted it to the problems inherent in “being a minority investor in a company that sells sensitive technology.”The company explained that “such investments do not generally allow for the level of oversight or control that Microsoft exercises over the use of its own technology.”Microsoft explained that it had decided to end all of its minority investments in companies that sell facial recognition technology. It would instead, it stated, shift its focus to “relationships that afford Microsoft greater oversight and control over the use of sensitive technologies.”