The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Microsoft divests from Israeli facial recognition firm AnyVision

Microsoft explained that it had decided to end all of its minority investments in companies that sell facial recognition technology.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
MARCH 29, 2020 18:32
File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York (photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
File photo of a Microsoft logo on an office building in New York
(photo credit: MIKE SEGAR / REUTERS)
Pro-BDS groups have hailed as a victory a decision by the US-based Microsoft company to divest from the Israeli firm AnyVision after a sustained campaign against the company for use of its facial recognition technology against Palestinians in the West Bank.
BDS Win!” tweeted the left-wing US-based NGO Jewish Voices for Peace upon hearing the news.
It tweeted that “The #DropAnyVision campaign celebrates a huge victory as Microsoft divests from Israeli tech firm AnyVision. 75K signatures, Microsoft HQ protest, powerful partnerships and organizing led to this win.”
An audit done by the US international firm Covington & Burlington LLP confirmed that “AnyVision technology is used in border crossing check points between Israel and the West Bank, as acknowledged by AnyVision in response to media inquires and confirmed to Microsoft.”
The audit headed by US Attorney General Eric Holder dismissed, however, claims groups that the technology had been part of a mass surveillance program.
“The available evidence, however, demonstrates that AnyVision’s technology has not previously and does not currently power a mass surveillance program in the West Bank as has been alleged in media reports,” the company said in a statement authored by both Microsoft and AnyVision. It as posted Friday on the Microsoft website.
Microsoft’s investment in AnyVision is therefore not a breach of company policy, Covington explained.
Microsoft stated, however, that the issue had alerted it to the problems inherent in “being a minority investor in a company that sells sensitive technology.”
The company explained that “such investments do not generally allow for the level of oversight or control that Microsoft exercises over the use of its own technology.”
Microsoft explained that it had decided to end all of its minority investments in companies that sell facial recognition technology. It would instead, it stated, shift its focus to “relationships that afford Microsoft greater oversight and control over the use of sensitive technologies.”


Tags Microsoft AnyVision facial recognition
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Good job, Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Peter Lerner What we have here is a failure to communicate By PETER LERNER
My Word: Crowning the butterfly effect By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert I am so proud of you, Lucy Aharish By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: Netanyahu’s trustworthy coronavirus leadership By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli doctor in Italy: No. of patients rises but we get to everyone
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
2 Spread of COVID-19 begins to show pattern of 4-8 week eruption cycle
A medical employee presents a smear taken at a special corona test center for public service employees such as police officers, nurses and firefighters during a media presentation as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Munich, Germany, March 23, 2020
3 Who is leading the race to develop the coronavirus vaccine?
Doctor giving a vaccine to a patient (illustrative)
4 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
5 Italian nurse with coronavirus commits suicide fearing to infect others
Medical staff wearing protective masks, glasses and suits treat a patient suffering from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in an intensive care unit at the Oglio Po hospital in Cremona, Italy March 19, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by