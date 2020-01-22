The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Microsoft to establish major cloud data center in Israel

The tech giant's first cloud datacenter region in Israel will offer Azure cloud computing services to local customers in 2021, with Office 365 to follow.

By EYTAN HALON  
JANUARY 22, 2020 16:09
A Microsoft cloud datacenter. (photo credit: MICROSOFT ISRAEL)
A Microsoft cloud datacenter.
(photo credit: MICROSOFT ISRAEL)
Microsoft announced plans on Wednesday to establish a major cloud data center in Israel, expanding its global cloud infrastructure to 56 regions in 21 countries.
The tech giant's first cloud datacenter region in Israel will offer Azure cloud computing services to local customers in 2021, with Office 365 to follow. The investment will enable customers to store data within Israel, adhering to local data residency requirements.
Microsoft's cloud infrastructures currently serve more than a billion customers and 20 million businesses worldwide, the company said. Israeli organizations and enterprises currently using Microsoft's cloud include Sheba Medical Center, Tel Aviv Municipality, Check Point and Bank Hapoalim.
"This investment marks an extremely important milestone in the company’s engagement with the startup nation, as we recently marked the 30th anniversary of our presence in the country," said Microsoft EMEA president Michel Van der Bel. "Offering Microsoft Azure and Office 365 from a datacenter region in Israel forms a key part of our investment and involvement in the startup nation, as infrastructure is an essential building block for the tech intensity that public sector entities and businesses need to embrace."
Microsoft has been active in Israel since opening its first local branch in 1989, and established its first R&D center outside of the United States in Israel in 1991. The company plans to launch a new Microsoft Israel campus later this year in Herzliya.
"This investment marks an extremely important milestone in the company’s engagement with the startup nation, as we recently marked the 30th anniversary of our presence in the country," said Microsoft Israel general manager Ronit Atad, who was appointed to head the firm's local operations in July 2019.
"Public sector entities, enterprise companies and developers will have access to scalable, highly available, and resilient cloud services to accelerate their digital transformation journeys. This will help them better engage customers, empower employees, optimize operations, and transform products and services from the new cloud region in Israel," said Atad.


Tags Israel Bank Hapoalim Microsoft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't let the 'Deal of the Century' muddle with Israel's political mess By JPOST EDITORIAL
Shmuley Boteach Is Israel snubbing Poland to placate Putin? By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Neville Teller Who wants a regime change in Iran, and how far will they go for it? By NEVILLE TELLER
Nimrod Goren MKs can help Israel’s foreign policy By NIMROD GOREN, NEHORAY OFRI
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong - Neda Soltan’s message from the grave By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Iran's secret underground 'missile city' unveiled
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Israeli team develops 'anti-diabetes drug'
A blood glucose test is done to check sugar levels in a Type 2 Diabetes patient
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by