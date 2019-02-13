Moovit announces partnership with Microsoft, TomTom N.V.

A screenshot of the Moovit app.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Moovit App Global Ltd. has partnered with Microsoft and Dutch traffic and navigation app developer TomTom N.V. to offer a comprehensive trip planner, according to a report by CTech.
The new app, which was unveiled during a presentation at the MOVE 2019 conference in London this week, will identify and present driving, parking and public transportation options for specific trips, as well as real-time driving directions for a handful of transportation sources ranging from the car a bike and walking.
Last year, Moovit announced it would be integrated into public transit information to Microsoft’s Azure Maps. Earlier this year, Moovit launched TimePro, which it describes as “the most accurate real-time vehicle location system.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>