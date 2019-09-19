More than hummus: Israeli food tech start-up launches chickpea-based milk

Israeli food tech start-up InnovoPro, the developers of an innovative technology for the extraction of protein concentrate from chickpeas, has announced the production of a chickpea-based milk alternative.



The company will partner with Netivot-based tofu manufacturer Wyler Farm to launch the novel plant-based alternative in Israel as part of a new line of dairy-free products.

The chickpea-based milk is expected to hit the shelves by the end of the year.Backed by investors including Swiss retail giant Migros and Jerusalem Venture Partners chairman Erel Margalit, InnovoPro has designed an innovative solution to extract a 70% protein concentrate from chickpeas. The Rishpon-based company, founded by Dr. Ascher Shmulewitz, has raised a total of $4.25 million in funding to date.The company says its new, sustainable source of vegan protein, called CP-Pro70, is highly nutritional and has no aftertaste. It has various applications, including as a dairy alternative or meat substitute, and can also be used in snacks and mayonnaise.“Unlike other proteins, chickpea protein has a neutral taste and it doesn’t need additional masking agents and stabilizing agents to create a formula,” InnovoPro CEO and founder Taly Nechushtan told The Jerusalem Post. “CP-Pro70 enables the creation of clean label applications with a short ingredient list. InnovoPro and Wyler will develop and launch more interesting products to the market, based on CP-Pro70.”According to a recent report by market research company Arizton, the global non-dairy milk market is projected to reach revenues of more than $38 billion by 2024. Soaring demand is largely driven by a growing preference for vegan diets, increasingly health-conscious consumers, and rising concerns regarding sustainability.Leading plant-based alternatives already on the market include soy milk, oat milk, almond milk and coconut milk.“The world will not be able to continue consuming meat and milk the way we consume it today,” said Margalit. “The population is growing, and we will need to implement new solutions for global food issues. The development of InnovoPro is a global breakthrough that will change the way we consume protein. Food corporations understand this, and these collaborations are already producing the next generation of food in the world.”

