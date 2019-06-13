Saturas awarded €1.5 million grant for Horizon 2020

Saturas’ miniature sensor being embedded in tree trunk..
(photo credit: SATURAS LTD.)
Irrigation company Saturas Ltd. was chosen to receive a grant from the European Commission under the Horizon 2020, SME Instrument Phase 2 Program.
Saturas, founded in 2013, is an Israeli company that develops Advanced Decision Support Systems (ADSS) for precision irrigation based on its miniature Stem Water Potential (SWP) sensor.
The sensors, embedded in the trunks of trees, vines and plants, receive direct input from the tree or vine to provide accurate information for optimized irrigation which leads to even better yields.
Precision agriculture, with precision irrigation a major sector, are growing businesses worldwide with an estimated annual growth rate of over 20%.
Saturas has demonstrated its technology in Israel, California, Spain and South Africa.
The grant is for €1.5 million over two years and will be used by Saturas to make its miniature sensor even smaller, suitable for a wide variety of crops and to improve facilities for mass production, making its product available by 2021.
Co-Founder & CEO of Saturas Anat Halgoa Solomon said: “The grant is another important milestone for the company, confirming Saturas’ innovative and revolutionary technology. We are very grateful to the European Commission for showing their support and trust in the Company’s team to continue this important project and provide farmers with precision irrigation tools."
