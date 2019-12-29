Segment Technologies sets up shop in Kfar Saba’s O-Tech complex

Segment Information Technologies Ltd. recently inaugurated the company’s new operation center in Israel at the O-Tech complex in Kfar Saba.Segment Technologies has leased 1,500 sq.m. at the complex for a period of 20 years. The value of the deal is estimated at NIS 20 million.Israeli company Segment is an international hi-tech firm owned by Stav and Chen Shacham, which deals in the field of technology solutions for supply chain management, financial processes and manufacturing processes in manufacturing plants. It employs about 70 employees in Israel, and has offices around the world.The O-Tech complex is a 100,000 sq.m. office complex set up by the Oshira company and is intended for hi-tech, biotech and international companies.The value of the project is approximately NIS 600m.