Spotlight on Israeli start-ups: Cred

Cred uses machine learning to enable banks to offer well-timed, tailored wealth management products to clients.By personalizing the entire client journey through wealth management, Cred helps increase assets under management for banks and other financial institutions.Through personalized portfolio construction, client engagement, targeting, and more, Cred enables banks to make the most out of their client data and relationships.Company Name: Cred.Founders:
Co-founder + CPO: Ilan Spector.
Co-founder + CEO: Ben Fried.
Co-founder: Tomer Pearl.Location: Tel Aviv, Israel.Year of Founding: 2017.Occupation: Fintech.Status: Seed.
