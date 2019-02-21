Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Strauss develops ‘Astro’ food just in time for spacecraft launch

The product, called Astro, is a nutritional cube made from freeze-dried fruits, vegetables and grains.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
February 21, 2019 06:32
Space shuttle Endeavour lifts off from launch pad

Space Shuttle Endeavor. (photo credit: AP)

 
Just in time for SpaceIL's spacecraft Beresheet to land on the moon, the food and beverage manufacturer Strauss Group has developed a futuristic new snack that leverages the same technology used by NASA food scientists to make astronaut food, according to a report by Calcalist. 

The product, called Astro, is a nutritional cube made from freeze-dried fruits, vegetables and grains. 
 
In an interview with Calcalist, Strauss Group Chief Innovation Officer Shahar Florence said that Astro is part of the company’s efforts to gain global advantage through innovation. He said he hopes to have the product on the shelves – and virtual shelves – of the largest US realtors, such as Walmart and Amazon.




