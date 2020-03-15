The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Study: Driverless cars must be designed around user personality to succeed

The researchers found that openness to experience impacted both information sharing and need for control preferences.

By EYTAN HALON  
MARCH 15, 2020 17:27
Yandex's autonomous car on a test drive in Tel Aviv, June 12, 2019 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Yandex's autonomous car on a test drive in Tel Aviv, June 12, 2019
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Driverless vehicle technologies have long promised to transform our societies and urban experiences, eliminating traffic jams and fatal road accidents. Yet the key to handing over control of the steering wheel might not be a question of technology, but rather a matter of trust.
In a 2017 study carried out by the American Automobile Association (AAA), 78% of Americans said they were afraid to ride in a self-driving vehicle. Researchers found that baby boomers (85%) were more likely to be afraid than millennials (73%) and Generation X (75%) drivers, and women (85%) were more likely to be afraid than men (69%).
Seeking to ensure that autonomous vehicle technology overcomes the psychological barrier, a new study published by researchers from Israel's IDC Herzliya claims that vehicles need to be designed around the personality of the user in order to successfully penetrate the market.
"There were a lot of great technologies that did not succeed, as they didn't take the user into account - it is always a challenge for new technologies," said Prof. Yair Amichai-Hamburger, director of the Research Center for Internet Psychology (CIP) at IDC Herzliya and lead author of the study.
Prof. Yair Amichai-Hamburger (Credit: Gabriel Baharlia)Prof. Yair Amichai-Hamburger (Credit: Gabriel Baharlia)
"When I started reading literature about driverless cars and the issue of trust, I started thinking about the stereotypes of the engineers and the people building the cars. I realized that they didn't consider one of the main factors: the personality of the passenger."
The study focused on preferences regarding information exchange systems in fully-autonomous (Level 5) cars, using the "big-five" personality questionnaire to assess over 150 participants' willingness to share information with other road users, and the need for control by receiving information from the vehicle. The findings were published recently in peer-reviewed journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking.
The researchers found that openness to experience impacted both information sharing and need for control preferences. Individuals who are open to experience are willing to share information with others, including engineers and the police, and are also more likely to pursue greater control by requesting additional safety information.
Individuals who score highly on conscientiousness, characterized by carrying tasks out diligently, also showed a greater need for control and information from the car.
"This is the first study showing that information exchange students should be designed around the personality of the people. The idea is that if people will know ahead that they are getting a car designed around them, they will have a higher level of trust in the car and they will feel the car is answering their psychological needs," said Amichai-Hamburger.
"In a future world, you will enter the car, place your ID card after filling out a personality questionnaire. The car will receive your information and design the experience based on your psychological identification."
While trust presents a major obstacle for market penetration, Amichai-Hamburger explains that it is a barrier that must be overcome in order to ultimately make roads safer. He is now seeking automotive industry partners to embrace both technology development and psychological needs.
Designing solutions around the personality of the user can be extended to a series of different technologies, Amichai-Hamburger said, including for improved interactions between robots and human beings.
Yet he is also quick to caution that such technologies should only be used to improve the well-being of users and not the financial well-being of companies, who gain an insight into how to manipulate users for advertising or other purposes.
"Knowledge of personality will not just be knowledge, but also the ability to influence. It is a big challenge," Amichai-Hamburger said.


Tags technology cars autonomous vehicles
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, we need to be responsible By JPOST EDITORIAL
Role of journalism in the era of coronavirus - comment By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
2 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by