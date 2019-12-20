The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post HI-TECH NEWS

Switzerland backs away from nuclear power, decommissions first facility

The closure is the first of Switzerland's five reactors to be decommissioned.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2019 14:37
The open reactor with fuel rods are seen in a water pool inside the nuclear power plant Muehleberg during a yearly revision in Muehleberg, Switzerland August 16, 2012. (photo credit: RUBEN SPRICH / REUTERS)
The open reactor with fuel rods are seen in a water pool inside the nuclear power plant Muehleberg during a yearly revision in Muehleberg, Switzerland August 16, 2012.
(photo credit: RUBEN SPRICH / REUTERS)
Switzerland's Muehleberg nuclear power station went off the grid on Friday after 47 years, marking the end of an era as the shutdown starts the country's exit from atomic power.
The 373-megawatt-capacity plant which opened in 1972 has generated enough electricity to cover the energy consumption of the nearby city of Bern for more than 100 years.
In scenes shown live on Swiss TV, at 12.30 pm (1130 GMT) a technician pressed two buttons in the control room to stop the chain reaction and deactivate the reactor, shutting down the plant for good.
The closure is the first of Switzerland's five nuclear reactors to be shuttered following the 2011 nuclear accident in Fukushima, Japan, which triggered safety concerns about nuclear power around the world.
Neighboring Germany is due to abandon nuclear power stations by 2022, while Switzerland's government has said it would build no new nuclear reactors and decommission its existing plants at their end of their lifespan.
The Swiss decision to quit nuclear power was upheld in a 2017 referendum which also supported government plans to push forward sustainable energy with subsidies to develop solar, wind and hydroelectric power.
No dates have been set for the shutdown of Switzerland's other nuclear power stations, although the Beznau plant near the German border, which dates back to 1969, is expected to be next.
As recently as 2017, Switzerland's nuclear power stations generated a third of the country's power, compared with around 60% from hydroelectric and 5% from renewables.
Muehleberg's operator, the state-controlled energy company BKW, decided in October 2013 to shutter the plant, saying plans to invest in its long-term future were no longer viable.
Output has been winding down in the last few weeks as the final fuel loaded in the summer of 2018 was depleted.
After the shutdown, a 15-year decommissioning process will get under way, costing 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.06 billion). No plans have been agreed for how the site will be redeveloped.
Shutting down Muehleberg has generated mixed emotions.
"There is a lot of Swiss know-how in the power plant. Old valves, for example, which still come from (Swiss engineering company) Sulzer. A piece of factory and economic history is lost," said one worker, who asked not to be named.
"It also hurts when we cut up everything that we have nurtured over the years."
Anti-nuclear campaigners, however, hailed the move.
"Clearly, we welcome the decision to close the plant," said Philippe de Rougement, president of the campaign group Sortir du Nucleaire. "We would have loved it to close much earlier."
Switzerland's use of nuclear energy had delayed its development of renewable energy sources, he said.
"Nuclear energy was a grave mistake for Switzerland. We have had the electricity, but the future generations will have to manage the toxic waste and they won't thank us."


Tags Nuclear switzerland energy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Don't like Ehud Olmert? You should still read what he has to say By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: The Bennett defense doctrine By YAAKOV KATZ
It’s hard to know how to define the 2010s, but OMG it's #2020 By LIAT COLLINS
Hillel Fuld Hillel's Tech Corner: Solution for female urine incontinence By HILLEL FULD
Ruthie Blum Impeaching the United States electorate By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Israeli 'rubber band' solution could reduce plastic bottle volume by 80%
Ecoams Planet's plastic bottle recycling solution
2 Russian Su-35 jets scrambled to stop Israel over Syria - reports
A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
3 Erdogan bashes Israel, calls on Muslims to unite against the West
TURKISH PRESIDENT Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
4 Israeli student attacked at Paris metro for speaking Hebrew
The Israeli student who was attacked at the Paris metro
5 Trump and nuclear Iran: What has the president gotten right or wrong
US President Donald Trump announces his intention to withdraw from the JCPOA Iran nuclear agreement during a statement in the Diplomatic Room at the White House in Washington, US, May 8, 2018
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by