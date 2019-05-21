The Israeli autonomous machines that self-grow medical cannabis

An autonomous cannabis-growing device by Israeli company, Seedo, is displayed with an orchid inside it, at an exhibition stand during Cannatech 2017, an annual global cannabis industry event, in Tel Aviv, Israel March 20, 2017. Picture taken March 20, 2017.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Hi-tech company Seedo opened its first distribution center in the Netherlands, near Rotterdam, for autonomous cannabis growing products.
The distribution center will serve as a logistics base for the company's products in Europe and provide a quick response to institutional and private customers engaged in growing cannabis.
Seedo creates autonomous medical cannabis growing systems. The systems self-grow the seeds all the way from the sprouting stage to plants fully grown in a closed structure, completely sealed off from pests and plant diseases, which also means the crops are pesticide free.
The growth process is monitored through an algorithm that analyzes the plant's picture to calculate its state and needs, determining the precise dose of fertilization, irrigation and temperatures needed. The technology also self updates the algorithm to learn from past growth cycles. The operation can be viewed and monitored from a video feed showing all the necessary data. Using the technology improves crop yields, lowers the workload and ensures the customer's exact requirements are met.
Meanwhile in Israel, out of the 10 requests for medical cannabis cultivation approved by the state for implementation in southern Israel, three farms are already under construction. Furthermore, unlike in previous years, there is a tendency to diversify the composition of crops currently in the market.
