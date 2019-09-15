Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Two Israeli security tech firms investigated on suspicion of fraud

Arrests were made in suspicion of 'fraud, smuggling and money laundering on a significant scale', supposedly done in the frame of business activity.

By IDAN ZONSHINE
September 15, 2019 13:07
The police National Serious and International Crimes unit has opened an investigation into the Israeli companies "Ability Computer Tech Industries" and "Ability Security Systems" in suspicion of fraud, smuggling and money laundering on a significant scale, supposedly done in the frame of business activity. 

As part of the investigation, searches were done and arrests were made on Sunday.

Both of the companies being investigated were suspended in March from the registry of security exports following a hearing regarding a suspicion that the companies violated the Law of Security Export Inspection, and commited acts of unlicensed exporting and marketing of surveillance products.
 
The case is being handled by the economic department in the State Legislature. 
The rest of the details from the case are currently forbidden from being released.
 
The Ability group is traded at the Tel Aviv stock exchange and is currently valued at 17.5 million NIS. The group is involved in development and creation of surveillance, enforcement and cyber-security technologies for security and law enforcement agencies.



