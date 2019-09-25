Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down amid company’s major drop in value

The company was valued at the beginning of the year at $47 billion, but that figure has fallen to about $15 billion.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 25, 2019 03:59
1 minute read.
WeWork CEO Adam Neumann steps down amid company’s major drop in value

People visit the booth of WeWork as they attend the TechCrunch Disrupt event in Manhattan, in New York City, NY, U.S. May 15, 2017.. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)



WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann has stepped down as CEO of the shared office space company, which has suffered a major devaluation amid investors’ fears over the charismatic but unpredictable leader’s control of the firm.

The company was valued at the beginning of the year at $47 billion, but that figure has fallen to about $15 billion. Investors have expressed concern about the control that Neumann, WeWork’s charismatic but unpredictable leader, has over the firm as well as over its business model and company culture, The New York Times reported.



Last week, WeWork delayed the initial public offering of stock by several months as it seeks to repair its image.



Neumann 40, will become nonexecutive chairman of WeWork’s parent, the We Company, it was announced Tuesday.



Neumann is an Israeli who grew up on a kibbutz. He has been reported to have left a stuffed box of marijuana on a private plane he flew to Israel for the trip back; banned company employees from eating meat, then allegedly got caught eating meat afterward; and threw a lavish party (featuring a member of Run-DMC) just minutes after firing 7 percent of the company’s staff.


Related Content

September 24, 2019
RELOCATION AND IT’S FAILURES

By JPOST.COM STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut