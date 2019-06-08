Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

What if the Iron Dome was for bugs?

Israeli technology solves your pesky mosquito problems.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 8, 2019 13:52
Mosquito

Mosquito (illustrative).. (photo credit: ING IMAGE/ASAP)

 
Picture the scene, you are lying comfortably in bed and faintly you hear the buzz of a mosquito as it makes its way towards your head.

Israeli technology now has a solution, ynet reported Friday. Start-up Bzigo has developed a a mini ‘Iron-Dome’ for mosquitoes.

The device scans a room, once it detects that a bug has landed, the device points a laser beam at it and notifies the owner via an app.

“The hard part is finding the bastards,” a little girl says in a promotional video, the thing is she is right who doesn’t want a laser beam pointing out the mosquito that’s disturbing your nights sleep?  “Bzigo takes the guesswork out of this process by accurately locating mosquitoes in a room,” the company says on their website.



The device can be placed on a flat surface or attached to a wall where it uses a camera and an algorithm to detect the movements of a mosquito.



The device is safe too  and is fully compliant with all safety standards and regulations, it is safe even if pointed directly into a human eye (though obviously not recommended).

The technology is expected to hit the shelves in 2021 and will cost around $170 but for now, the device can be reserved for $9 on the Bzigo website.

