What if the Iron Dome was for bugs?

Picture the scene, you are lying comfortably in bed and faintly you hear the buzz of a mosquito as it makes its way towards your head.
Israeli technology now has a solution, ynet reported Friday. Start-up Bzigo has developed a a mini ‘Iron-Dome’ for mosquitoes.
The device scans a room, once it detects that a bug has landed, the device points a laser beam at it and notifies the owner via an app.
“The hard part is finding the bastards,” a little girl says in a promotional video, the thing is she is right who doesn’t want a laser beam
pointing out the mosquito that’s disturbing your nights sleep?
“Bzigo takes the guesswork out of this process by accurately locating mosquitoes in a room,” the company says on their website.
The device can be placed on a flat surface or attached to a wall where it uses a camera and an algorithm to detect the movements of a mosquito.
The device is safe too
and is fully compliant with all safety standards and regulations, it is safe even if pointed directly into a human eye (though obviously not recommended).
The technology is expected to hit the shelves in 2021 and will cost around $170 but for now, the device can be reserved for $9 on the Bzigo website.
