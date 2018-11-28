50 MOST INFLUENTIAL JEWS Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium

Israel’s man in West Africa

Paul Hirschson recently completed his work as ambassador to Senegal and six other countries. Back in the Middle East, he discusses Israel’s increasing diplomatic relations.

By
November 28, 2018 20:52
AMBASSADOR PAUL HIRSCHSON in front of the iconic Mosque of the Divinity in Dakar

AMBASSADOR PAUL HIRSCHSON in front of the iconic Mosque of the Divinity in Dakar. (photo credit: SETH J. FRANTZMAN)

 
In the last days of the Obama administration, Egypt sponsored UN Security Council Resolution 2334, condemning Israel for the “construction and expansion of settlements.” Under pressure from the incoming Trump administration, the Egyptians withdrew the resolution on a cold Thursday night. It was December 22, just days remained until Trump would be in office and Israel hoped the resolution wouldn’t be passed.

At Israel’s embassy in Dakar, the capital of Senegal, ambassador Paul Hirschson had packed up and gone home for the night. He recalls how “literally hours before voting, the Egyptians withdrew the proposal.” The resolution was important for Senegal because the country was one of the non-permanent members of the UN Security Council. It also chairs the UN Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People. Hirschson understood that Senegal would vote for the resolution but when he went home to the modest ambassador’s residence on Thursday night, things seemed to be moving in the right direction.

