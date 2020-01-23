The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Kiddush cups: Loss and hope

Every family’s story can speak for all of us on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

By BRENDA KATTEN  
JANUARY 24, 2020 00:09
THE SILVER Kiddush cup given to the writer’s late husband John on his birth by his grandmother Nanny Katten, who perished in Therezenstadt. The cup has been passed down to the couple’s son Adam. (photo credit: Courtesy)
THE SILVER Kiddush cup given to the writer’s late husband John on his birth by his grandmother Nanny Katten, who perished in Therezenstadt. The cup has been passed down to the couple’s son Adam.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
My late husband, John, inherited and treasured a number of silver kiddush cups from his father’s family. The cups are rooted deeply in the Katten family tree going back six generations.
John, whose birth name was Hans Gottfried, managed to escape Germany and the Shoah by arriving in Britain in March 1939. He came with his sister and their father, Rabbi Dr. Max Katten who, for the previous nine years had been the rabbi of the Bamberg Jewish Community; a prestigious appointment, as it also embraced being the rabbi of the surrounding areas.
Initially his mother, Vilma, remained behind. Her task was to settle her mother-in-law into a new home as she was unable to leave Germany. Grandma Katten had been widowed when her only son – John’s father – was eight years old. As a result, she had lived with the family as long as John could remember.
Vilma was the practical one of the couple. His father, John would say, knew only the direction of his study. Aside from being a learned rabbi, he spoke several languages, played the piano at the level of a professional pianist and painted the most beautiful watercolors. Vilma was tasked with finding a “parents’ home” where his mother might end her days in peace. Surely, they thought, no one – not even the Germans – would touch an elderly woman.
John was never quite sure why Grandma Katten did not come to England with the family. The sense was that she was unable to receive the obligatory exit papers. One can only imagine how hard it must have been for a son to leave his mother – especially one with whom he had lived virtually his entire life – in Hitler’s Germany.
When writing his Shoah story for our grandchildren, John was reminded of the arguments between his parents that, he concluded, were because his mother wanted to leave Germany much earlier than his father, who must have found it exceedingly painful to leave his mother behind.
Vilma settled Grandma Katten into a pleasant home for those in their declining years. Tragically, however, her years ended horrifically; she was murdered by the Germans in Theresienstadt. (Readers might wonder why I do not use the name “Nazis” in place of “Germans.” This is what I learned from my husband, who believed that the usage of “Nazi” was an attempt to create another species removed from that of the Germans.)
Having settled her mother-in-law in an elderly people’s home, Vilma then traveled to Hungary to say goodbye to her own parents. It proved to be the final time she saw her mother and her father, Rabbi Dr. Michael Guttmann, who headed the prestigious Rabbinical Seminary in Budapest. Talmudic scholar Guttmann represented the Hungarian Jewish Community at the opening of the Hebrew University in 1925, where he remained for a year lecturing at the Faculty of Jewish Studies; he died a normal death in Hungary in 1942.
Tragically, Vilma’s mother committed suicide when her son Henry (John’s uncle), his wife and young child Arieh were taken away by the Germans when they entered Hungary in 1944, culminating in the virtual elimination of Hungarian Jewry. Of the 709,000 Jews who lived in Hungary prior to the Holocaust, only 144,000 remained at the conclusion of the war.
Uncle Henry managed to survive by escaping from a synagogue in Budapest in November 1944, where he and other Jews had been herded by the Germans. His wife and young son Arieh were murdered in Auschwitz.
Vilma finally made it to England in August 1939 – literally days before the commencement of World War II. Somehow she managed to salvage and bring with her a few silver kiddush cups that had been in the Katten family since the 1700s.
John could trace his family back to the time the Kattens lived in the German state of Hessen in the small towns and villages around Marburg. Records begin with Sholam ben Simla, a Katten born in 1720. The cups that arrived in England had dates inscribed going back to the early 1800s.
FOUR YEARS ago, our youngest son, Adam, celebrated his 50th birthday. For this milestone birthday, John (Hans) decided to give him the kiddush cup which was given to him on his birth in 1928 and which he used to make kiddush every Shabbat and Yom Tov up until the moment he gave it to Adam.
The cup has two inscriptions: The first says “Gewidmet von der Leben Grossmutter 1891” (Dedicated to my dear Grandmother). The second inscription reads “Nanny Katten – zu mein liebe Enkel Hans Gottfried Katten, Gorlitz, May 1928” (Nanny Katten – to my dear grandchild Hans Gottfried Katten).
To celebrate the engagement of our London-based grandson, Toby, John gave to him and Emma, his lovely bride-to-be, one of his precious kiddush cups inscribed with the date September 9, 1853; initials A.K; and the beginning of the name Katten, which appears to fade after the Ka. Toby recently invited his parents for a Friday night dinner, reciting kiddush using his inherited kiddush cup. I found this very moving and hoped my husband was looking down, feeling, as I was, blessed to have a grandson who recited kiddush and valued the gift of the cup beyond that of a simple present.
While the survival of the family cups and their usage represents continuity, there can be no doubt that the greatest miracle of all is our survival as a Jewish people.
On January 27, many countries will commemorate International Holocaust Day and mark 75 years since the Soviet Army liberated 7,000 souls at Auschwitz – the majority of whom were sick and dying. Between 1940 and 1945, 1.3 million people were deported to Auschwitz; more than 1.1 million of them were murdered.
Reflecting on the barbaric annihilation of six million of our brethren solely because they were Jews, we take stock. Hitler initially wanted to rid himself of the Jews, but there were too few countries willing to take in Jewish refugees. Hitler and the Germans were the prime murderers, but there can be no doubt that the free world played its part by closing its gates to Jews seeking refuge.
In light of the appalling rise in antisemitism worldwide, we, the Jewish people, face steep challenges, but compared to recent years, we are privileged. We are the generation blessed to have witnessed and benefited from the rebirth of Israel in our time. John’s grandmother, his uncle and cousin and countless others could have lived and flourished had the time gap between the 1917 Balfour Declaration and the 1947 UN Partition Plan enabling the modern State of Israel been 10 years shorter.
The kiddush cups have survived. Let us hope that their usage will survive, too. My prayer is that my grandchildren and yours will continue to pass on the kiddush cups and our traditions from one generation to another and be able to recite the kiddush in freedom
The writer is public relations chairwoman of ESRA, which promotes integration into Israeli society.


Tags Israel Holocaust remembrance day
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The survivors of the Holocaust matter By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by