June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora Green Israel International news Hi tech news
JERUSALEM Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science CRYPTO CURRENCY business news Blogs Premium Israel's 70th anniversary

Letters to the Editor

By
June 20, 2018 17:33
Letters

Letters. (photo credit: REUTERS)

SOMETHING STINKS

I was horrified to read this comment in the Magazine ’s response to a letter from Deborah Becker of Beit Shemesh (“Tobacco Row,” June 15): “[Deputy] Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman has also been said to be lenient towards tobacco companies and not to have invested the Health Ministry in fighting smoking.”

Read More...

Related Content

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut