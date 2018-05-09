Warrior, peacemaker

THEN-PRIME MINISTER Ehud Barak gestures as he and US president Bill Clinton depart the White House en route to Camp David in 1999.
(photo credit: MARK WILSON/REUTERS)
In December 1987, an Israeli truck crashed into a minibus, killing four Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Riots and violence soon spread from Gaza to Jerusalem and the West Bank. “We assumed its ferocity and scale would subside,” Ehud Barak, then the deputy IDF chief of staff, recalls. But it didn’t subside; it turned into the first intifada.