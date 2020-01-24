The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
34 international organizations view COGAT projects at Kalandiya Crossing

The representatives saw some of the many projects used to improve Palestinian life in the West Bank and make passing through crossings easier and more efficient.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 24, 2020 05:11
The Kalandiya Crossing. (photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
The Kalandiya Crossing.
(photo credit: COGAT SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)
Representatives of 34 international organizations visited the Kalandiya Crossing in the West Bank on Monday to see some of the new and unique projects made to make crossing out of the West Bank easier and more efficient, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories' (COGAT) Civil Administration announced.
During a tour of the crossing located between Jerusalem and Ramallah, the organization representatives were able to see the flagship project: The SpeedGates.
With over NIS 300 million invested in it thus far, the SpeedGates are a new upgrade for crossings in and out of the West Bank. Equipped with new technology, these new crossings will shorten the time for passing through the crossing from hours to only a few minutes. So far, over 100 of these identification and evaluation stations have been set up.
Another project, called the "Door To Door" project, has been further advanced, allowing Palestinian trucks to avoid long and exhausting checks at the crossings when shipping merchandise out of the West Bank. This process is able to cut down crossing time by over 66%.
A third notable project set up during 2019 is the issuing of smart cards to Palestinian residents of the West Bank, which make passing through crossings out of the West Bank a more efficient time-saving endeavor.
“As the year ends, we can look back on a variety of achievements in the Judea and Samaria area. They are the product of praiseworthy long-range efforts led by the Civil Administration," Jerusalem Periphery District Coordination Liaison Office head Alaa Sa'ad said in a statement.
Representatives of 34 international organizations are seen meeting with COGAT personnel. (Credit: COGAT Spokesperson's Office)Representatives of 34 international organizations are seen meeting with COGAT personnel. (Credit: COGAT Spokesperson's Office)
"We have been pleased to show the international organizations the various projects that we have been privileged to advance in many fields, which extend through agriculture, employment, infrastructures and more.
I have no doubt that the Civil Administration will continue to place top priority on attending to the needs of the Palestinian residents and that it will successfully contribute to the improvement of the quality of life for the area’s residents in 2020 as well.”


