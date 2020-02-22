The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Middle East

Absolute boredom in Iran on election day

Record low turnout as evening begins and Tehran scrambles to keep polls open and beg people to vote.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
FEBRUARY 22, 2020 00:26
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visits the family of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed by an air strike in Baghdad, at his home in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020 (photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visits the family of the Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, who was killed by an air strike in Baghdad, at his home in Tehran, Iran January 4, 2020
(photo credit: OFFICIAL PRESIDENT WEBSITE/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
Iran kept its voting booths open late on election day Friday. Officials claimed it was so more people could vote, claiming there were long lines. But videos showed few people voting. It appears that turnout was low and the government kept the polls open late to beg people to come. ISNA media in Iran noted that turnout looked to be only twenty percent or 11 million of the 60 million who could have voted. If that number ends up as the official tally it will have been a disaster for the regime.
Even the few who did seem to vote looked like it was the most boring election they had ever taken part in. Media reports outside Iran claim that “hardliners,” the far-right conservatives, will perform well. Iran’s regime claims the interior ministry is safely guarding the votes that came in. Some Iranians mocked the election with posters of characters from Game of Thrones and even Snoop Dogg, illustrating the lack of choice they had to vote for.
Some people on social media claimed they had voted and were excited. But it was hard to confirm if they were real people or regime elements putting up English-language tweets to make the country seem like it had a major election. “The Iranian people really take the political system seriously and are eager to participate,” one woman tweeted. But in Shiraz video showed no one voting at one polling station. Another person put up a video of a long line, saying it was people gathering to get clothes, while at the end of the video a deserted voting booth is shown. The people were apparently not there to vote.
While some called the elections “staged” or a “joke,” the Supreme Leader did set an example and voted early. Meanwhile in the Netherlands Iranians protested outside the Iranian embassy. There have been calls to boycott from across Iranian exile communities in Europe. In Ahvaz and other areas the boycott seemed to work. In Yazd the officials kept the voting open until nine in the evening, hoping that a few people would turn up. “Empty voting booths”, “empty”, “empty”, were the tweets about voting that were placed online by those who oppose the regime. A video from the Kurdish region of Iran showed a courtyard outside of a government voting station with not one person voting.
It is hard to quantify the videos to see if they are indicative of the whole country. Tasnim News says that from 8am people had been voting for 290 MPs in 208 constituencies. There were elections across 30 provinces at 55,000 locations for 7,000 candidates. It is the country’s 11th parliamentary elections. Turnout in Iran for Presidential elections us often said to be above 70% while parliamentary elections is over 60%. The last parliamentary elections were in 2016. The last presidential election was in 2017.
Iran is in the midst of an economic downturn due to sanctions and an outbreak of coronavirus may have helped keep people home. Protests last year were met with brutal suppression and 1,500 people were killed. Iranians appear unhappy with the direction of the country but have little choice to change it.


Tags Elections Iran hassan rouhani
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Adva Center: Israel's economic growth doesn't benefit most citizens By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Palestinian rights activists moonlight as terrorists By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy Judaism’s liquidoxy rejects extremes, Right and Left By GIL TROY
Julie Lenarz After years of conflict, shoots of peace emerging in Yemen By JULIE LENARZ
Susan Hattis Rolef Constitutional changes in the post-Netanyahu era By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Does Iran’s regime plan to destroy the tomb of Esther and Mordechai?
Iranian armed forces members march during the ceremony of the National Army Day parade in Tehran, Iran September 22, 2019
2 Iran blacklisted by 200 member nations of Financial Action Task Force
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R) and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attend a meeting with Muslim leaders and scholars in Hyderabad, India, February 15, 2018
3 Steven Spielberg's daughter to start career in adult entertainment
Director Steven Spielberg poses at the premiere of the HBO documentary film 'Spielberg' in Los Angeles, California, US.
4 Israeli that returned from coronavirus cruise ship tests positive
Coronavirus quarantine ward at Sheba Hospital in Ramat Gan
5 Relationship between humans and dogs built on love, not training – study
A puppy is shown looking up. Studies have shown that oxytocin levels spike when humans and their dogs gaze into each others' eyes
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by