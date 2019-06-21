Airlines to avoid airspace over Persian and Oman Gulf after tensions spike

An American Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8, on a flight from Miami to New York City, comes in for landing at LaGuardia Airport in New York, U.S., March 12, 2019. .
(photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued a no-fly zone in the Persian Gulf and Gulf of Oman for all US air carriers and commercial operators, it announced on Friday.
There have been no official statements from the major US airlines to imply that they will not comply with the order.
The prohibition follows tension in the Gulf as President Donald Trump authorized an attack on Iran, the New York Times reported on Friday. However, soon after the go-ahead, Trump cancelled the attack. One day before, a US drone was shot down by Iran. Iran claimed the drone was spying on the Persian state and had entered its "territory." The US insisted the drone was in international waters.
Air France-KLM's Dutch
subsidiary KLM is also avoiding flying over parts of Iran as a precautionary measure, a spokesman said on Friday, confirming a report by the Netherlands' state broadcaster NOS.
The spokesman could not provide further details. The NOS report said that the company decided to reroute flights following a decision by the FAA to stop American operators from flying over Tehran-controlled airspace over the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf of Oman.
British Airways also said on Friday it will adhere to guidance from the FAA to avoid parts of Iranian airspace and its flights will continue to operate using alternative routes.
"Our safety and security team are constantly liaising with authorities around the world as part of their comprehensive risk assessment into every route we operate," a spokeswoman for IAG-owned British Airways said.
The Gulf of Oman and the Persian Gulf are the bodies of water separating Iran from its Middle Eastern neighbors Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Oman.
