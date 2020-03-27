The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Amnesty International urges Iran to release all political prisoners

Release of hundreds of prisoners will stop spread of coronavirus.

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL  
MARCH 27, 2020 21:42
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS)
Iranian people wear protective masks to prevent contracting a coronavirus, in Tehran, Iran February 29, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS)
BERLIN—The London-based human rights organization Amnesty International urged on Thursday that the head of the judiciary for the Islamic Republic of Iran release all political prisoners and human rights defenders held in its vast penal system.
Amnesty urged Iran's judicial chief, Ebrahim Raisi, “to immediately and unconditionally release all prisoners of conscience, including human rights defenders and those detained for peacefully taking part in the November 2019 and January 2020 protests. I also urge you to urgently consider releasing other prisoners – especially pre-trial detainees and those who may be more at risk from the virus – and take necessary measures to protect the health of all prisoners, including equal access to testing”
The letter stated the human rights organization is “ concerned that hundreds of prisoners of conscience remain jailed, including human rights defenders, peaceful protesters and others detained solely for peacefully expressing their rights to freedom of expression, association and/or assembly. They should not be in detention in the first place. More generally, I am also concerned about the health of all prisoners in Iran.”
According to the letter, “In several prisons across the country, prisoners have tested positive for COVID-19, raising grave concerns for other prisoners held in the same wards. According to the World Health Organization, some groups of people appear to be at particular risk of severe illness or death, including older individuals and people with pre-existing medical conditions.
Iran’s prison population includes such groups. Additionally, some prisoners have been systematically denied adequate medical care, which could leave them more vulnerable to the effects of the virus if they contracted it.”
Amnesty said it “has documented the denial of adequate medical care as a punitive measure against prisoners of conscience. Many prisoners across the country have pleaded with officials to address overcrowded, unhygienic and unsanitary conditions in prisons that put them at greater risk of COVID-19 infections. There are also reports that some prisoners have not been provided with sufficient soap or other sanitary products.
Many families have also raised concerns for the wellbeing of jailed relatives and believe that the Iranian authorities should be systematically testing prisoners who may be showing symptoms of COVID-19.”
The Islamic Republic of Iran is the Middle East epicenter of the virus. The total of coronavirus deaths in Iran as of March 27 reached 2,926.Dr. Kianoush Jahanpur, the spokesman of Iran's National Coronavirus Combat Taskforce, said the total number of coronavirus infections is 32,332.


