Arab Israeli ISIS fighter begs Netanyahu to bring him home

ISIS fighter says he wants to return to Israel.. (photo credit: screenshot)

An Arab Israeli ISIS fighter who was captured and jailed is begging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to allow him to return to Israel.





Daoud says that his comrades would ask him, “How come you are the only Israeli here when your country is so big and terrifying?” But he would know that this was not the case in Israel.

“I am asking to be returned to Israel,” he continued. “I am having a very, very tough time in this prison…. I promise, God willing, that I will return … as a better, more serious human being.”

In the beginning of the interview, Daoud also discusses Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) militant terrorist organization. The interviewer asks, “Do you believe the claim that Al-Baghdadi was created by the Mossad?” to which Daoud answers, “God knows.”

But he says that he has little respect for the leader.

“He was known as a person who listens to other people, not someone with an opinion of his own,” Daoud said. “He would listen to people around him.

“Al-Baghdadi liked very much the luxuries of this world, God forbid,” the ISIS fighter continued. “I saw the video he published. I saw how fat he was and how healthy he looked, while the people who left Baghuz weighed 50 to 60 kilograms. They would eat grass.”

Al-Baghuz Fawqani is a town in Syria, located in Abu Kamal District, Deir ez-Zor.

But Daoud said that despite popular opinion, ISIS is not finished - “its cells are not finished. Today, ISIS is perhaps stronger than before.”

Captured Israeli Arab ISIS Fighter Sayyaf Sharif Daoud Asks Netanyahu to Let Him Return to Israel, Says ISIS Is Stronger than It Was pic.twitter.com/sIshC69KJu — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) August 1, 2019

